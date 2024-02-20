Joe Budden Faces Backlash For Melyssa Ford Roast

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts are facing backlash on social media for roasting Melyssa Ford before the ending of a recent episode of the show. After asking Ford for permission to jump on the topic, the group trolled her for wearing “granny panties” to work. While she consented to the conversation, she joked the audience would “eat you up.”

“Yea this was super weird, sometimes them n****s act like they 17 with some of these conversations lol,” one fan wrote. Another user joked: “Mel’s civil suit is going to ring [off] in the courtroom.” One more added: "Yeah Mel going to go crazy with the tell all books and interviews." Other fans defended the conversation. “This is the truest form of being one of the guys. Mel is comfortable, they’ve discussed if they can bring it up beforehand, I know it’s 2024 but some people can still have these relationships no matter how scared everyone else is,” one user wrote.

The incident is just the latest of many times Budden has made headlines for polarizing comments on his podcast. Earlier this month, he criticized Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's Grammys performance. "What the f**k is Travis and his man doing up here?" Budden began. "Ay, you two bozos! Get the f**k off the stage when n***as got beautiful women and tuxedos on, honestly. You up there smashing s**t. You got the nerve... All that s**t look different when it ain't a thousand little white kids jumping up and down."

Interesting way to end a podcast to say the least pic.twitter.com/BlM8uwzcUN — Johnny (@johnnyflash__) February 19, 2024

