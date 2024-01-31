Joe Budden Plays Nicki Minaj's Original Version Of "Big Foot" With The OG Beat

Joe Budden has been a fan of Nicki Minaj for a long time at this point. Overall, he is someone who is not scared to lean into his fandom of the rapper. However, he is also cool with criticizing her from time to time. In fact, this is a philosophy that Budden has employed with everyone. It doesn't matter who the subject is, Budden will try to be as honest as possible. Sure, he has biases, but we all do. As you can see, however, some of those biases have played out amid the Nicki and Megan feud.

Earlier today, Budden noted that he felt Megan was doing a PR campaign with the mom's grave news. Furthermore, he had Nicki Minaj on a Spaces broadcast where a whole lot was said. However, even before all of that, Budden released a new episode of his podcast where he spoke on the beef. It was here that he got on the subject of "Big Foot," which has been largely panned by critics. While Budden agrees the song wasn't amazing, he believes it is because of the beat. Luckily, he had an OG recording, ready to be played on the air.

Joe Budden Didn't Like The New Beat

Above, you can hear what Nicki was going for with the original track. She supposedly had this beat for a while and was going to craft a real song on it. However, she figured it would be good for this new diss record. Instead, the beat was not cleared and she had to use something else. Either way, Budden was impressed by what he was hearing on this version. Even his engineer Parks couldn't help but give it some props. For now, Nicki fans will just have to wonder what could have been.

Whose side are you on in the Megan and Nicki feud? Also, let us know what you think of this version of "Big Foot," in the comments section below.

