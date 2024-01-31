Joe Budden Calls Megan Thee Stallion's Mother's Grave Doxxing A "Nasty" PR Stunt

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's feud has only continued to heat up in recent days, prompting Joe Budden to weigh in. Earlier this week, it was reported that some Nicki fans leaked the location of Meg's mother's grave. “You know what to do," they urged fellow supporters, resulting in a tremendous amount of backlash online.

Fans on both sides of the beef can agree that the Tweet went too far. According to the cemetery where Meg's mother is laid to rest, they've had to ramp up security amid the fallout. Budden, on the other hand, claims that there may not be any real cause for concern.

Joe Budden Seemingly Sides With Nicki Minaj

He theorizes that the reports have been pushed by a "Meg publicist somewhere," simply for attention. "I think that's a real nasty PR trick," Budden describes, "I think that is real nasty." He continued, revealing that his line of work has taught him quite a bit about the lengths people are willing to go to for publicity. "I can see through the publicists' stories like glass," he adds. Budden also notes that this theory is why he was unbothered by Nicki's "Big Foot" line about Meg's "dead mother."

Budden certainly appears to be siding with Nicki on this one, which could be thanks to another one of his theories. Following the release of "Hiss," Budden speculated that Meg dissed him on the song, though some fans have their doubts. "Like, I'ma give Meg a little more -– 'cause she dissed us on that s**t." he explained. "Listen, I've been scraping my head all morning trying to figure out who been dancing to R. Kelly recently. And then it hit me like a bag of bricks. Well, my girl told me. That was us!" What do you think of Barbz doxxing Megan Thee Stallion's mother's gravesite? What about Joe Budden theorizing that the whole thing is a PR stunt? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

