Megan Thee Stallion Mom's Cemetery Forced To Ramp Up Security As Nicki Minaj's Barbz Continue To Be Unhinged

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have been going at it over the past week or so. Overall, it started with the song "Hiss" which has some direct shots at Minaj. Subsequently, Nicki began firing back on social media and was eager to continue the beef. However, her song "Big Foot" ultimately fell short on more than a few levels. The fans were not feeling it whatsoever, and now, some are questioning here legacy. Ultimately, it seems like Meg has come away with the win, albeit with a few large inconveniences.

For instance, we reported yesterday on how the Barbz had gone ahead and doxxed the gravesite where Meg's mom is buried. It was a truly awful happenstance that goes to show how unhinged the Barbz can be. Well, according to TMZ, the cemetery involved in the story has officially upped its security. However, that is simply a precaution, and for now, there is no immediate danger. Although, when you really think about it, this kind of invasion of privacy should have never happened, to begin with.

Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Continue To Make News

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In the past, the Barbz have been known to Doxx celebrities, other fans, and even journalists. For those who may not know, this is the act of making public people's full names, home addresses, and sometimes even workplaces. It is a practice that is extremely dangerous and can lead to some worrisome real-world consequences.

Hopefully, Meg is able to see a bit of peace in these next few weeks as the beef begins to subside. Let us know your thoughts on the Barbz and their dirty tactics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

