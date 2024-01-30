Ruby Rose Says Nicki Minaj Fans Are Sending Her Death Threats Meant For Rubi Rose

Ruby Rose says she's been mistakenly receiving death threats from the Barbz amid Nicki Minaj's ongoing feud with Rubi Rose. The Australian actress explained on her Instagram Story, on Monday, how she's been catching strays on social media.

“I have a ‘Y’ in my name, not an ‘I’. Never thought I’d see the day when I was being flooded with death threats for involvement in a rap beef,” Rose wrote. “I do not post about rappers on my Close Friends story. I assure you my Close Friends list is never used for anything but more dog photos. I don’t know much about the inner workings of the rap world, period. I toured with Nicki for her whole Australian tour and I have never met Megan but she also seems great.”

Read More: Rubi Rose References Nicki Minaj Lyrics In Thirst Trap, Leaving Fans Puzzled After Dissing Her

Ruby Rose Attends Premiere Of "John Wick: Chapter 2"

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'John Wick: Chapter 2' at ArcLight Hollywood on January 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The drama between Nicki and Rose kicked off when the latter allegedly wrote on her Close Friends Instagram stories: "Nicki Minaj evil as f-ck. Only option to marry was a pedophile, b-tch evil, pretty in the face but body botched as f-ck, evil spirit a-- b-tch, old as f-ck tryna keep up, ozempic really saved her big back self. Beefing with these young girls so lame, b-tch washed…youre 40….. Take care of papa and your drug addiction." The post appears to be in response to Nicki's ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Megan seemingly took a shot at Minaj’s husband, Kenny Petty, on her new song, "Hiss." In doing so, she made reference to Petty being a registered sex offender.

Nicki fired back with a diss track of her own, "Big Foot," as well as numerous rants on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rubi Rose Allegedly Calls Nicki Minaj "Evil," The Barbz Pull Receipts Of Her Past Support

[Via]