Rubi Rose References Nicki Minaj Lyrics In Thirst Trap, Leaving Fans Puzzled After Dissing Her

Everyone continues to pile on Nicki Minaj for the viral diss track toward her female contemporary Megan Thee Stallion. The two have not been big fans of each other for some time now and it is really spiraling out of control right now. It all went down this past weekend when Megan returned with her highly-anticipated follow-up to "Cobra," "HISS." Nicki quickly hit the recording booth to record "Big Foot." Many have maligned her for it, including Rubi Rose.

The rapper, model, and fashion designer from Kentucky sent shots toward the queen of rap in an alleged Instagram post. Rose said things like, "Nicki Minaj evil as f***. Only option to marry was a p***phile, b**** evil, pretty in the face but body botched as f***, evil spirit a** b****, old as f*** tryna keep up, ozempic really saved her big back self." However, Nicki's passionate Barbz swooped in to back up immediately. They dug up old tweets from Rubi basically saying how much she idolized the Trinidadian superstar.

Rubi Rose Throws It Back

Now, Rose is continuing to confuse the Barbz and other music fans with a new set of thirst traps. The pictures above show her showing off her assets, with the last slide being a video of Rubi performing and twerking. But, that is not why people are scratching their heads. How she captioned the IG dump is the issue at hand. She calls back to Nicki's iconic raunchy verse from Big Sean's party anthem "Dance (A$$) Remix." Rubi writes, "Kiss my a** if u hating💋 cuz it’s finally famous." It will be interesting to see if Minaj is cooking up one of her four new diss tracks for her in the coming days.

What are your thoughts on this latest set of thirst traps from Rubi Rose and the caption calling back to Nicki Minaj's lyrics? Is she hating on Nicki or is she just trolling to get attention? Is Nicki deserving all the hate she is getting from this beef with Megan Thee Stallion? How will this all play out in the end?

