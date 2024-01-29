Chrisean Rock Reveals What She'll Do To Blueface If He Cheats Again

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are once again back in each other's lives. The two controversial figures have made plenty of waves both as a duo and as individuals in the past few years and that doesn't seem like it will slow down any time soon. Blue is currently in jail following an incident earlier this year and it's unclear how long he'll have to stay there. But while he is incarcerated, Chrisean has been making some moves to try and put their relationship back together.

Last week, Chrisean Rock moved back into Blueface's house. It came just a month after she made some claims about another house Blue reportedly bought for Jaidyn Alexis. Chrisean implied that the house wasn't actually being paid for by Blue and that it was rented, not bought. Despite how much back and forth there's been in their relationship, Chrisean seems to be seeking out more commitment. She claimed last week that she wants to have another child with Blue once he's out of jail. Now, she's taking to Instagram to tell Blueface exactly what she'll do if he's unfaithful again. Check out the video she posted below.

Read More: What Show Is Chrisean Rock In?

Chrisean Rock Says She'll Castrate Blueface If He Cheats

In the newly released video she claims she's only giving Blue one more chance. “I already told him if that sh*t ain’t only mine when you get home, I’m cutting it off and feeding it to his dog Batman. And then I’m dipping and I’m never looking back," she claims.

She seems pretty serious about the commitment as she got a Blueface tattoo last week. The tattoo proved pretty controversial to those orbiting Blue and Chrisean's world. Jaidyn Alexis, Lil Mabu, The Game, and Kodak Black all took to social media to give their thoughts on the choice. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's most recent threat against Blueface? Do you think she would ever follow through on her claims? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram

[Via]