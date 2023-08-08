What Show Is Chrisean Rock In?

Chrisean Rock has been making waves in the entertainment industry, and one of the most buzzed-about topics surrounding her is her involvement in a reality series. If you’ve been wondering which show she’s a part of, we’ve got the answer. Rock stars alongside Blueface in the ZEUS reality series titled Crazy in Love. The show has already premiered its second season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the drama, excitement, and entertainment that the duo continues to deliver.

Controversies Surrounding The Show

Prince Williams/Getty Images

The relationship between Chrisean Rock and Blueface has been riddled with controversies. From claims of infidelity to domestic violence to more serious allegations like attempted murder, their tumultuous relationship has been a focal point of the series. These real-life events have added layers of intrigue and anticipation for the upcoming season.

What To Expect In Season 2

ChriseanRock and Blueface attend Goliath Aftershock at Lyfe Nightclub on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

While the exact details of the remaining second season remain under wraps for now, given the history of the show and the couple’s past, viewers can expect a roller-coaster of emotions, revelations, and drama. The trailer for the new season is already out, offering a glimpse of the action set to unfold. The premiere of Crazy in Love Season 2 is scheduled for later this month, and fans are on the edge of their seats, ready to dive into the world of Chrisean and Blueface once again.

Conclusion

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Chrisean Rock’s involvement in Crazy in Love alongside Blueface has undoubtedly added to her fame and notoriety. Viewers are gearing up for another dose of reality TV drama as the second season approaches. If you haven’t caught up with the show yet, now might be the perfect time to binge-watch the first season and get ready for the upcoming episodes.

Other Shows

Beyond the show with Blueface, Rock has also appeared in the following:

Year Title Role Notes 2020 Ultimate Tag Herself Contestant 2020 Blue Girls Club Herself Appeared in Season 1 2022–present Baddies Herself Cast member (Season 2 – Present)

