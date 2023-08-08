Chrisean Rock Refuses To Pay Blueface’s Mom’s Bills, He Disappears On “Crazy In Love”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock heated up a lot of drama between them over this past week, which is clearly getting nowhere closer to reconciliation. Moreover, the former couple are blasting each other over social media, making jokes, insults, and accusations towards each other. A lot of this surrounds not just Rock’s pregnancy by him, but also her relationship with his family. Furthermore, it’s wild to see how that is developing in real-time, given that we have a different look at what was going on before. Through their reality TV show “Crazy In Love,” viewers get to see what was going down during the tumultuous point in their relationship that they are now facing the repercussions of.

For example, the show narrates how Karlissa Saffold, Blueface’s mom, went to Chrisean Rock’s house one night. Apparently, the California rapper was missing, and neither she nor Chrisean Rock could get in contact with him. In addition, she wanted Rock to give her payment for her bills, which the “Baddies” star refused to do. In fact, she did not want to speak to her at all, and another one of her family members had to go outside to hash things out.

Chrisean Rock Refuses To Talk To Karlissa Saffold On “Crazy In Love”

Of course, since then, Blueface reappeared, and things got even more contentious between them. Not only that, but the “BDD” MC’s (other) baby mama Jaidyn Alexis threw herself into the ring recently. What’s more is that Blue even pleaded with Alexis to fight Chrisean Rock. Even though she refused, there’s clearly a lot of animosity between them that goes both ways. As Saffold keeps dissing Rock online for her attacks towards her son, this show is demonstrating how bad things already were.

Still, hopefully everyone involved will move past all this drama and beef within the next couple of months. After all, Chrisean has a new life ahead of her, as does Blueface with his mother and Jaidyn. As such, many fans (or rather, people who keep seeing it on their timelines) hope that this will all be over soon for their sake, regardless of blame. With their volatility and outspoken personas in mind, we can only cross our fingers. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama.

