Chrisean Rock Beefs With Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface’s Mom Ahead Of New “Crazy In Love” Episode

We’re several episodes into season two of Zeus Crazy In Love series, but Blueface and Chrisean Rock don’t seem to be coming any closer to mending their issues. While the 23-year-old has been battling pregnancy hormones (both on-screen and off), the California native has been pouring energy into his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, behind the camera. On the show, however, he spends his time belittling Rock over his fears that she’s lying about carrying his baby.

Several months ago, we saw the co-stars post up together as the “Lit” rapper took a lie detector test. As Blueface asked his future baby mama if she’s been sexually active with anyone other than him in 2023, she said “No,” but according to the results, that may not be accurate. In the heat of the moment, Blue called Chrisean a “lying a** b**ch,” earning him serious backlash on social media after the latest teaser dropped.

Read More: Blueface Finds Humour In Chrisean Rock’s Extreme Emotions On Latest Episode Of “Crazy In Love”

Crazy In Love Returns This Sunday

Meanwhile, the Baltimore-born star has been on IG Live addressing some of her ex’s recent tweets about her, specifically suggesting that he’ll be watching their kid while Rock is busy fighting and twerking on Baddies, another popular reality series. “First off, the baby going to still be in my belly while I’m on the road making some money,” she clapped back at the embattled artist. Elsewhere, she also spoke on Alexis, revealing that Blueface’s other co-parent allegedly chased after her car on foot when Chrisean came to pick up her collaborator recently.

Apparently, the “Stewie” hitmaker and her baby daddy got into a spat, so Rock agreed to come pick Blue up as she had blocked him on social media and hadn’t seen his hurtful tweets about her. “I pull up, right? I beep the car, she come outside and start banging. She kept saying, “I’m a schoolyard crip,’ blah blah blah,” the entertainer said of Alexis before detailing the rest of their tense run-in.

Read More: Blueface Gets Jaidyn Alexis A Mercedes G-Wagon As A Surprise

Chrisean Rock Feuds with Jaidyn Alexis, Karlissa Saffold Enters the Chat

Keep scrolling to see what Chrisean Rock had to say about Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis during her recent IG Live session and the “Thotiana” rapper’s mother’s thoughts on the situation. Check back in later this weekend for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]