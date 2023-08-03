Blueface Gets Jaidyn Alexis A Mercedes G-Wagon As A Surprise

Blueface is making sure that his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis feels welcome and rewarded as he helps her develop her music career. Moreover, the California rapper just got her a big, expensive, and by no means subtle representation of that journey. He took Alexis to what seems to be a car dealership with a blindfold on, surprising her with a Mercedes G-Wagon to flex her burgeoning artistic endeavors under his MILF Music label. Of course, she was quite taken aback by the gesture, for which their son Javaugh accompanied them to see the new whip as well. She couldn’t even believe it at first, but then they took it for a spin while playing her new music.

Furthermore, this is just the latest show of camaraderie and support that the couple (?) showed each other as of late. Sure, a lot of Alexis’ career has been met with boos and jeers so far. Still, Blueface is always by her side to support. Given that they’re known for their antics, relationship drama, and often volatile and controversial social media presence, it’s not entirely surprising that anything they do would come under fire. Regardless, they are clearly basking in that attention, and have enough notoriety and funds to do as they please with their careers.

Jaidyn Alexis Gets G-Wagon From Blueface

In addition, this comes shortly after the “Stewie” artist voiced her consistent and unwavering support for the 26-year-old. This is despite his many scandals and examples of unsupportive behavior. Some commended her for her loyalty, while some lamented that she seems stuck in this relationship now. “I have been thru anything and everything anyone can imagine thru a relationship,” she expressed in a tweet. “So please save a sob story for someone else. I love my [baby daddy] it’s not gonna change and im continue whatever God put in front me period. And anyone got a problem come see me.”

Meanwhile, we’ll see what else he gets Alexis during her time at MILF Music. Maybe there will be more high-profile stunts in the future, or they’ll focus on just releasing music. Whatever the case, we’re sure there are more gifts and wild antics to come. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis.

