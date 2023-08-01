Jaidyn Alexis Tweets & Deletes Message Defending Blueface

Jaidyn Alexis is back in her baby daddy Blueface’s life, and things have been going a bit oddly for her since. Of course, that’s what happens when you go viral for your new music that simultaneously gets booed during live performances. Also, add dealing with the California rapper’s volatile love life into the equation, and you have yourself a lot of drama and debate. Nevertheless, Alexis is committed to sticking by her man no matter what, and it seems that she doesn’t appreciate people telling her what she should and shouldn’t do about it. Moreover, she recently posted and then deleted a message on Twitter supporting her MILF Music label boss.

“I have been thru anything and everything anyone can imagine thru a relationship,” Jaidyn Alexis tweeted. “So please save a sob story for someone else. I love my [baby daddy] it’s not gonna change and im continue whatever God put in front me period. And anyone got a problem come see me.” On one hand, this is just reciprocated support for Blueface reentering her life with open arms. On another, many expressed their wish for her to see past the toxicity and realize that he’s not always worth supporting in their eyes.

Jaidyn Alexis’ (Deleted) Tweet Sticking By Blueface’s Side

“Damn so basically she not even gonna try to find a better man, just keep tolerating his bulls**t.. i hate that for her,” one user commented under coverage of the deleted tweet. However, others took a different stance, aiming to understand why she would display this loyalty. “YALL NEEDA STOP BULLYING PPL!!” another user wrote. “That’s the only man she claim she ever been with so why tf would she just leave cause y’all want her to! Like yall really slow! Y’all take this bullying shxxt too far fr.. leave ppl tf alone.”

Meanwhile, all this drama rolled off the couple’s shoulders, and will probably continue to do so. With recent music releases and more time together, they’re probably going to keep as much momentum up as they can. Who knows how long it will last, although it wouldn’t be surprising if some more drama pops up between them. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis.

