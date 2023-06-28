During a recent podcast appearance, Blueface blamed the mother of his two children for the fact that Chrisean Rock remains in the picture. The two sat down with The Bootleg Kev Podcast earlier this week, where they discussed ongoing drama with Chrisean. Jaidyn Alexis called the accusation “narcissistic,” going on to say that his claims are “cap.”

“I tell [Jaidyn Alexis] to this day, it’s your fault that Chrisean still exists to me,” Blueface explained to the host. Bootleg Kev notes that “that’s a very narcissistic thing to say,” and Alexis agrees. “How?” Blueface then asks both of them, “I’ve done five seasons of Blue Girls Club, I’ve never [taken] any female past that.” “That could be your truth,” Bootleg Kev tells the rapper. “But,” he continues, “it could also be an easy thing to say, to be like ‘you know this is your fault.'”

Jaidyn Alexis Calls Out Blueface’s “Narcissistic Tendencies”

Blueface goes on to claim that he’s never “done anything” in terms of promotion with any of the women who appeared on the show after the fact. “That is cap,” Alexis insists. She then says that although she doesn’t believe the rapper is a “full-blown” narcissist, she does believe that he has “narcissistic tendencies.” “Women have a way of acting out of emotion,” Blueface claims.

Chrisean Rock is currently pregnant with Blueface’s child amid ongoing drama. Known to have a contentious relationship, the two have taken several shots at each other on social media in recent months. Things between them have gotten quite ugly, and Blueface has been spending more time with Alexis as a result. He recently launched his new label, Milf Music, with the release of Alexis’ first single “Stewie.” The song references a frequent jab from her haters. Blueface only plans to sign women with children to Milf Music. He told followers last week, “You don’t have to be a rapper, I just have to see star quality in you.”

