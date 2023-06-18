Blueface is probably celebrating an odd but nonetheless special Father’s Day this Sunday (June 18). Moreover, the Los Angeles rapper recently posted some videos on his Instagram Story of him lying on a couch playing his new song “BDD”- with some unfortunate bling. As presumably his kids walked and bounced around the living room, he laid there with an ankle monitor on, most likely due to his recent arrest. For those unaware, authorities took Blue in on attempted robbery charges, though he quickly posted bond and none other than his first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis picked him up.

Speaking of that drama, his current on-and-off-again flame Chrisean Rock recently dished on her pregnancy by him. Of course, that’s been a big source of contention between the couple, and one that has to ring even more powerfully on Father’s Day. Still, at least right now, it looks like the couple will probably figure it all out, with new maternity pics visually indicating his support, if nothing else. Considering their history, nothing is truly set in stone for them. Regardless, hopefully this all works out before their child is actually born.

Blueface Celebrates Father’s Day With Ankle Monitor On

“I got the DNA test, it’s his child,” Chrisean Rock recently said of Blueface’s claims that the baby wasn’t his. “It’s funny because when we did the lie detector test, he wanted to record s**t so bad.” Also, the reality TV star toyed with the idea of a home birth. “I watched how hospitals do it with babies, and they rough! You not about to f**k up my kid’s neck like that. I saw how they do it at home and it looks very gentle, like more your speed.”

Meanwhile, another indicator of a reconciliation is that they partied together after the 27-year-old’s short recent stint behind bars. As for the future, we’re sure that there will be a little more back and forth before Rock births their kid that will cause some more speculation. For now, hopefully he can enjoy his day with family and might even continue his change of heart in the process. On that note, for the latest news on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, stick around on HNHH.

