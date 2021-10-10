story
- Pop CulturePleasure P Shares Disgusting Story About A Used Condom To The Internet's DisgustIf you're eating, you should probably set that aside before diving into this story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Gotit Assures Fans Young Thug's Son Is Well After His Concerning Instagram StoryThe Atlanta rapper's son posted a despondent message on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Shows Love To Gunna On Instagram: "Back At It!"The NBA legend is a big fan of "a Gift & a Curse."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGloRilla Seemingly Teases "Put It On Da Floor" RemixEverybody wants to hop on this track, apparently.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueface Posts Up With Ankle Monitor & Kids On Instagram StoryHappy Father's Day to the California MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Takes To Instagram Story To Flex Stacks Of Cash"Almost Healed" brought in big bucks for The Voice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKing Von's Mom Parties In The Club, Perfectly Raps "Crazy Story""I got aim, I'm like Johnny Dang when it comes to chains."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechYoung Guru Warns Timbaland After He Reveals Plans To Support AI MusicGuru is "on the side of the Luddites" in this debate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNe-Yo Shares Open Message To People Hating On His Personal LifeThe R&B singer had a lot of jokes and dismissive comments toward people commenting on his life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Declares "YoungBoy Better"She was a little late to the party, but at least it's clear that Nicki's aware of Internet rap memes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDMX Faced A Scorpion In Wild Story From CassidyThe Philly MC told a story that displayed the late legend's bravery, sense of adventure, and fascination with animals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Sends Cryptic Message To Drake Via His Instagram StoryFans are trying to decipher what The Voice could've meant beyond just a simple past album reference.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Shows Tokyo Toni Some Love After She Praises Her ParentingAngela White's been on a spiritual journey away from the Blac Chyna name and cult of personality, and it seems like part of that is making amends with her mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Calls The-Dream The GOAT After GrammysThe legendary songwriter, singer, and producer won four Grammys for his work on Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Reveals Foxy Brown Sent Her A Portrait Of Their Babies, Shares Sweet Story About Their Special BondMinaj revealed that Papa Bear nearly ended up with the same name as Foxy's baby girl, C'Yani.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsOffset Shares Selfie Of Cardi B While She Continues Social Media BreakOffset shared a selfie from Cardi B on IG while she takes a break from social media.By Cole Blake
- GramChris Brown Confirms Third Baby With Diamond Brown, Shows Off Lovely Symphani BrownChris Brown shares an adorable photo of his newborn daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown.By Jordan Schenkman
- GramDiddy Revisits Infamous Roach Story For Motivational PurposesDiddy says there were more than 15 roaches on his face.By Aron A.
- GramJoe Budden Responds To Rory & Mal's Massive Podcast DealJoe Budden responded to Rory and Mal's massive podcast deal on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicRoddy Ricch Teases Upcoming Album: "NO Skip Policy"Roddy Ricch teased his upcoming album on Instagram.By Cole Blake