Lil Gotit recently cleared the air after fans expressed concern for one of Young Thug’s son’s Instagram Story post. On it, he included a despondent message that left many thinking that he planned to take steps to harm himself or others. “I’m ready to die,” he wrote on the social media app, following it with an even more worrisome phrase of helplessness, “come get me.” However, Lil Gotit of YSL recently took to his accounts to share some clips of him with the young one, letting fans know he was all good. In addition, Thugger’s son returned to Instagram to let people know that he was doing okay and that he was just talking about it and not actually doing anything.

Overall, it was a scary situation for many fans, especially considering the struggle and hardship that must come with your family being in prison. The most recent update we got on Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case as of writing this article was a move to control evidence. Furthermore, Thug’s attorney Brian Steel wants the court to block calls made to him but not by him from being used as evidence in the trial. This is to avoid unjust incrimination outside of the Atlanta rapper’s control and to prevent negative biases from impacting the jury.

Lil Gotit Shares Clips With Young Thug’s Son

While it may seem innocuous, many subtle elements of this trial could pose dire consequences when it comes to a jury verdict. For example, recent reports from AllHipHop indicate that Young Thug expressed discomfort at the high level of police presence during court proceedings. Since he has to wear a neck brace and tactical guards stand in court with weapons, he and his defense team reportedly think this paints a needlessly violent and negative image. Not even his family members can sit in to watch it unfold, and must instead go to a specific viewing room.

Meanwhile, Thug’s family is still holding on with hope, strength, and a duty to do right and clear his name when applicable. His sister Dolly White, for one, has been very outspoken about gossip and reports made about the rapper. Another example is his baby mama, who addressed alleged audio of Rich Homie Quan speaking on Thugger’s situation. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug, log back into HNHH.

