Even though he’s been locked up for over a year now, Young Thug is doing his best to remain positive. Unfortunately, things have been incredibly slow-moving for several reasons. Among them are the difficulty of finding a jury and antics carried out by defendants and their lawyers. At this point, the So Much Fun rapper has been denied bond four times. On top of that, whenever he’s brought into court, what he and his attorneys consider extreme measures are being taken.

As AllHipHop reports, the embattled artist wears a leg brace every day. His legal team argues this is contributing to the impression that Thug is dangerous. In addition, they’re uncomfortable with the “fortress-like atmosphere” in the courtroom. It’s apparently partially created by the overbearing presence of police. This, along with the guards wearing tactical gear, carrying heavy guns and ammunition could potentially influence the jury pool’s perception of the “Day Before” artist.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 01, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

Family members and fans have been prevented from supporting Thugger in his courtroom as well. Instead, they’ve been given a “viewing” room to watch the trial unfold from. Defense attorneys feel that this “creates a prejudice” against the 31-year-old. The court has previously overruled objections of a similar manner about the rap superstar’s potential for a fair trial. According to them, the security on site is up to the discretion of the Sheriff.

Things may not be going exactly as planned in court, but at least Young Thug has the success of his BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album to celebrate. He didn’t manage to secure the first No. 1 of the year for hip-hop, but the Atlanta native did put out an impressive effort from behind bars. Read more about the LP’s first week sales at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

