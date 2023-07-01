A leaked audio recording circulated the internet today, allegedly showcasing Rich Homie Quan discussing Young Thug’s RICO case. “Thug had something to do with it, we just can’t prove it,” he allegedly says in the audio. The clip started a debate on social media as to whether or not what was heard could be considered “snitching.” Now, one of the mothers of Young Thug’s children has taken to social media to weigh in.

“The fact I went to richhomiequan concert he said free thug so many times come to find out you got a whole 30 Minutes recording telling damn,” she wrote on Twitter today. Though it’s up for debate whether or not the audio proves that Rich Homie Quan said anything incriminating about Young Thug, many social media users seem to think so. Several others, however, are claiming that whoever recorded the footage is the one in the wrong. They’re saying that Rich Homie Quan was simply “gossiping” about his former collaborator.

Rich Homie Quan Allegedly Speaks On Young Thug’s Case

Earlier this week, it was reported that Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, had filed a motion for the testimony of a police witness to be blocked. The motion said the witness would falsely claim that Young Thug had provided information to him regarding an unsolved murder. It further states that the testimony would put “Mr. Williams’ character at issue. The motion called the information “irrelevant to the trial of the above-referenced (RICO) case.”

Young Thug is also hot off the release of his new album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. He dropped it last month from prison. TMZ recently spoke with producer Southside, who shed some light on the process of creating the LP. He revealed that the album was made in only “one week, two weeks.” The album features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and more.

