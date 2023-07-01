Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS is one of the biggest rap albums of the year so far, with its No. 2 debut on the Billboard charts marking the Atlanta trap pioneer’s eighth top ten placement. More importantly, the album contains plenty of highlights, whether it be Thug’s solo tracks or some of his excellent collaborations. However, one big question that fans had about the album regards the recording and production process, since he’s in jail. Now, it looks like TMZ brought some answers thanks to a conversation they had with producer Southside. He worked on the album and offered some brief but interesting insights into the business of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

Furthermore, he said that they completed the album in “a week, two weeks.” In regards to this feat, he credited executive producer Metro Boomin for keeping up a fast-paced workflow across all collaborators. Considering that many album cuts are older tracks, the short time in the studio for this album makes much more sense. In addition, the producer revealed that some of Young Thug’s vocals were recorded and sent in on the phone, although he suggested that it was a very small amount.

Southside Speaks On Process For Young Thug’s New Album

Unfortunately, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS dropped just as Thugger faced more challenges and accusations in his RICO case as it started to pick up more steam. Most recently, his legal team denied claims that he provided information on a homicide. In addition, his lawyer motioned to remove certain charges from his indictment, as they are related to incidents that occurred over five years before Young Thug’s arrest. Still, there’s a lot of support behind him right now, even if his family also sees plenty of backs turned to him, as well. For example, his sister Dolly White recently expressed belief that everyone in Atlanta “hates” him.

Meanwhile, it seems like the rollout for this new album is far from over. Onlookers spotted Drake potentially filming a music video for their collab “Oh U Went” in Memphis. Hopefully BUSINESS IS BUSINESS continues to see spins throughout the year. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and Southside, keep checking in with HNHH.

