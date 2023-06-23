Young Thug’s gone through a strenuous few months as the court attempts to select jurors for the upcoming YSL RICO trial. Although he likely won’t be released until his trial begins, the rapper isn’t leaving fans empty-handed this summer. This morning, the rapper came through with the official release of his new album, Business Is Business. Marking his first full-length LP since Punk, the star-studded affair includes features from artists like 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and of course, Drake.

The Canadian rapper was among those who shared the countdown last week that suggested a new Young Thug album was coming soon. However, he pulled through for Young Thug heavily, having dropped off two guest appearances on the project. Drake appears on the album opener, “Parade On Cleveland,” diving into his R&B bag. Still, it’s his feature on “Oh U Went” that became an instantaneous highlight from the 15-song collection.

Drake & Young Thug Collide On “Oh U Went”

With Metro Boomin handling the production alongside BoogzDaBeast and FNZ, Drizzy and Thugger deliver a bubbly and soulful offering with “Oh U Went.” Thugger takes the lead on the record, delivering smooth flows with the elasticity of his voice and detailing his wealthy lifestyle. However, it’s Drake that comes through with a stand-out verse filled with opulent flexes and effortless wordplay.

Just before the album went live, Drake shared the cover art on his Instagram page and suggested that he pulled a massive favor for Thug. “You owe me one this time,” Drake wrote on his Instagram page. Few rappers can pull a Drake feature, let alone two. Clearly, Young Thug appreciates Drake’s efforts, writing in the comments, “U will be paid.” Check out Young Thug and Drake’s latest collab above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

It’s gettin’ hard to put a price on a show, can’t even pick an amount now

If a n***a really try to jam me, get jammed first like the countdown

I thank God for that flight straight from the 9 side goin’ Southbound

They say that life’s about balance, baby, and the balance is in my account now

