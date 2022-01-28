ysl records
- Original ContentYoung Thug Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The YSL RapperDiscover Young Thug's wealth journey. His hit music and smart business moves have fueled his fortune.By Jake Skudder
- MusicJerrika Karlae Net Worth 2024: What Is The YSL Records Rapper Worth?Journey through Jerrika Karlae's dynamic path in the music industry, her rise to fame, and the milestones that have shaped her net worth.By Rain Adams
- MusicYoung Thug "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" ReviewThugger's vault, brought together by Metro Boomin, provides an engaging and versatile, albeit safe, return to form for the Atlanta trap pioneer. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYoung Thug & Drake Are Living Large On "Oh U Went"Drake appears twice on Young Thug's new album, "Business Is Business." By Aron A.
- MusicUnfoonk Can't Say "Slatt," "Slime" & Other YSL-Related Slang: ReportUnfoonk details the strict recording stipulations of his plea deal.By Joshua Robinson
- MixtapesFredo Bang Advocates For YSL With "Free Thug" EPThe project only has three records, but the Louisiana native still managed to get his point across.By Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentLadies First: Karlae Remains "Unapologetic As F*ck"Exclusive: We caught up with YSL's First Lady who told us all about her "ENTER" mixtape, balancing being a full-time businesswoman and performer, gaining support from Nicki Minaj, being inspired by Rihanna, getting love from her female rap and R&B peers, and why her work ethic can never be questioned.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Thug Gets Preliminary Hearing, Prosecutors Bring Up "Conflict Of Interest" Issue: ReportAccording to reports, prosecutors have made allegations about Thugger's legal team.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Keed Vigil Permit Denied After YSL Promotes Event, City Gives Reasons Why: ReportThere were apparently a number of factors why Forest Park rejected the application.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Thug & Gunna Reportedly Arrested, Named In 56 Count Indictment: Murder, Gang ActivityProsecutors reportedly stated that two YSL associates "worked to get permission" from Thug "to make a 2nd attempt to murder [YFN Lucci]."By Erika Marie
- NewsT-Shyne Releases Debut Project With YSL Records, "Confetti Nights"YSL signee T-Shyne released his star-studded debut project with the label, "Confetti Nights," giving fans a more in-depth look into his story. By Vay Laine
- NewsUnfoonk Returns With New Single, "DEA"Unfoonk releases his new video single, "DEA."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Kayo Recruits Yeat For Heavy New Single "YEET"YSL Records' artist Yung Kayo releases his new single "YEET" featuring Yeat.By Alex Zidel