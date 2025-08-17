DJ Akademiks Says Young Thug Continuing To Diss Gunna Will Do More Harm Than Good

BY Devin Morton 436 Views
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug continues to diss Gunna on new verses and subliminal tweets, and now DJ Akademiks has weighed in on the jabs.

Young Thug and Gunna have had a very public falling out over the last few years, and the war of words has only continued in recent weeks. Gunna released The Last Wun, and seemingly addressed one of Thug's various tweet-and-deletes about the former YSL signee. Thug's verse on Lil Baby's upcoming album surfaced, and he appears to claim that the only reason he and Gunna became friendly was because of a mutual connection with the late rapper Keith Troup.

Now, after Thug recently called out a mystery “rat representer,” fans are once again discussing the disses. DJ Akademiks recently took to his Kick stream to discuss the continued shots Thug continues to take at Gunna and those he views as “rats.”

“Do I give a f**k if he told? Nah, 6ix9ine’s my homie,” Akademiks said. He discussed 6ix9ine calling calling him after Gunna took the plea deal. He recalled the rapper asking why people weren’t blackballing Gunna from playlists to the same degree as him. “I think Gunna is carrying it in a way that’s more digestible to people who are gang members, street n****s. He’s not throwing it in their face how 6ix9ine did.”

On the topic of Young Thug’s disses in Gunna’s direction, Akademiks said that continuing to diss Gunna will hurt more than it helps. He argued that the average fan won’t (and doesn’t) care that he thinks Gunna snitched on him. Moreover, he stated that Thug needs to drop music, because fans won’t wait on him forever.

Read More: Young Thug Gets Iced Out By Metro Boomin For His 34th Birthday At The Weeknd Concert

Young Thug Gunna Beef

Of course, Young Thug’s album UY Scuti is supposed to be on the way, but he has not provided a release date for it yet. When it drops, it will be his first LP since coming out of jail, and it is among the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Unfortunately, Gunna will not be on it, by the look of things. Hopefully, they can reconcile in the future.

