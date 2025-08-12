Young Thug Takes A Direct Shot At Gunna On New Lil Baby Album

Fans have sensed tension between Gunna and Young Thug for some time. While the rappers have largely kept their supporters in the dark about the status of their friendship thus far, it looks like the YSL founder might be ready to finally face their alleged feud head-on.

Recently, a Young Thug verse from Lil Baby's upcoming album surfaced online, as captured by Kurrco. In it, he seemingly takes a direct shot at his former collaborator. “Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he raps. This indicates that things between them may have never been what they seemed, though this is still unconfirmed.

Young Thug doesn't seem to be the only one putting their apparent issues out there either. Earlier this month, Gunna unleashed his final album under YSL, The Last Wun. On his track "prototype," he appears to address a scathing tweet Young Thug posted about him in November and later deleted. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the tweet in question read.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Young Thug hasn't addressed the tweet since, and up until the release of The Last Wun, neither had Gunna. On the new project, however, he makes it clear that he was well aware of it. "N***a had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo," he spits.

In 2022, both Gunna and Young Thug were arrested on RICO charges. The former was release just a couple of months later after accepting a plea deal. This led to rampant rumors that he "snitched" on his co-defendants, which he denies.