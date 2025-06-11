Young Thug Ignores Fan Claiming They Confronted Gunna About Alleged Snitching

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Rapper Young Thug onstage during 2019 Super Bowl Live at Centennial Olympic Park on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
It looks like Young Thug wants nothing to do with the rampant snitching allegations Gunna has been a target of in recent years.

During Young Thug's recent appearance at the BET Awards, one fan made a point to tell him he went above and beyond with his support. Unfortunately for the fan, however, they didn't get much of a reaction at all. In a clip shared by No Jumper, content creator Ruthlesssrich shouts at the rapper as he moves through a sea of people at the event. He let him know that he confronted Gunna about the rampant snitching allegations he's been a target of in recent years.

"I told Gunna he was a snitch to his face," he said. "Gunna did all that telling, man." Young Thug just kept walking, refusing to acknowledge the man or his remarks. Ruthlesssrich appeared to be referring to an incident that took place at the BET Awards last year. At the time, he accused the performer of being a "rat."

"Gunna Wunna man, you can't be in the city doin' all that ratting and s***. Rat a** n****," he alleged.

Did Gunna Snitch On Young Thug?

Back in 2022, Young Thug and Gunna were both arrested on RICO charges. Gunna was released later that same year after accepting a plea deal. This led to speculation that he turned his back on his longtime collaborator, which he denies. Young Thug hasn't exactly been transparent amid all of this, giving GQ an incredibly vague answer about their relationship in April.

"I know everybody wondering that," he said when asked where they stand. "I don’t know." Some fans speculate that he dissed Gunna on his track with Future that he dropped the same month, however. "These f**k n***as telling for nothing and I got to be the one calling them friend," he raps.

In January, Gunna's lawyer Steve Sadow took to X to defend the performer. “Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case," he wrote.

