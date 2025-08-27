Young Thug has spoken out on the viral audio of him during a two-hour interrogation in which he allegedly name-drops Peewee Roscoe. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he suggested that fans are misinterpreting the clip and he was actually helping Roscoe. "They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?" he wrote in the post.

Fans in the replies have been having mixed reactions to Thug's response. "Mind you, paid bloggers took it down on all platforms to repost it again for their agenda," one user wrote. One more added: "Your loyalty was never in question." Others called on Thug to end his feud with Gunna. "U a rat, gunna rat, we don’t care just drop the album and collab with gunna," one user replied. Another wrote: "Not mad at video Mad at the fact you disowned your brother Gunna over doing what he had to do. System used him same way they used you."

The audio began going viral on Wednesday afternoon. ThuggerDaily was the first to point out that it originally surfaced almost two years ago. Regardless, fans spun the narrative and ran with it. "Young thug ratted and he went so hard on gunna despite him not doing anything against him," one fan on X posted. Another wrote: "So he ain’t mad at gunna no more. He can’t be after this." Others brought up Thug recently writing in a post of his own: "If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin." Even still, Thug's replies are littered with fans accusing him of snitching.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

As for the drama with Gunna, it began when the rapper took an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case and got out of jail in December 2022. Fans immediately accused him of allegedly snitching on Young Thug, which he denied. "While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," he wrote in a statement at the time.

He continued: "I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL."