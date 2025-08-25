Southside Says Young Thug Friendship Can't Bring Him To Work With Gunna

BY Zachary Horvath 1039 Views
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 01: Recdord producer Southside attends Offset Private Listening Party at Bowlero on September 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
Gunna and Young Thug's relationship is essentially over and its causing people to choose sides like trap producer Southside.

Gunna and Young Thug's beef is an unfortunate reality in today's hip-hop landscape. It is a for a couple of reasons. For one, just seeing two former friends at odds is disheartening. It also robs the community of any potential hit collaborations.

The soon-to-be former YSL label mates had several winning joints together such as "Lesbian," "Oh Okay," "Hot," and "DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD," are just a few. But making this rift even more disruptive is the fact that it's essentially forcing friends in their circles to pick sides.

There's already enough division amongst fan bases as it is. Sadly, the same thing is happening here only it's even more impactful. During an episode of Drink Champs, multi-platinum Atlanta producer Southside revealed that he can no longer work with Gunna because of his deeper connection with Thugger.

In a clip from the interview caught by DJ Akademiks, N.O.R.E. asked the 808 Mafia CEO if he would make a beat for his "poochie gown" collaborator at this moment in time. Unfortunately, it won't be happening and maybe not ever going forward.

Gunna & Young Thug Beef

"I ain't making no beats for him," he said bluntly. "Right is right, wrong is wrong. I'm a street n**** at the end of the day. Slime [Young Thug] been my friend — like I made "Danny Glover" for him," referencing one of Thugger's earliest hits. That song landed on a joint tape with Bloody Jay called Black Portland back in 2013.

Southside continues, "That's been friend when he ain't have teeth in his mouth — he was signed to Gucci Mane at first. So, that's been my friend for a long time. So, I can never go against what he say."

N.O.R.E. then tried to pry a bit more, asking the beat maker if he thinks Gunna "violated" street code, presumably. However, Southside didn't want to get in the middle of that. "I don't really wanna — cause I feel like that's they sh*t." However, he did admit that "skreet wise," he wouldn't have did what Gunna did.

The "pushin p" hitmaker took a plea deal in December 2022, which released him from jail and the sprawling federal case against the label and its boss. While he remained firm that he didn't cooperate with prosecutors, the internet and Thug, viewed him in a very different light.

The snitch allegations are still prevalent, but some folks have come around and support has been more frequent for the College Park native. However, even with this being the catalyst that terminated his relationship with Thug in many folks' eyes, it seems like the latter wasn't that close with him like we all thought.

A snippet of his verse on Lil Baby's forthcoming album surfaced and on it he rapped, "Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup."

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
