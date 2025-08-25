Gunna and Young Thug's beef is an unfortunate reality in today's hip-hop landscape. It is a for a couple of reasons. For one, just seeing two former friends at odds is disheartening. It also robs the community of any potential hit collaborations.

The soon-to-be former YSL label mates had several winning joints together such as "Lesbian," "Oh Okay," "Hot," and "DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD," are just a few. But making this rift even more disruptive is the fact that it's essentially forcing friends in their circles to pick sides.

There's already enough division amongst fan bases as it is. Sadly, the same thing is happening here only it's even more impactful. During an episode of Drink Champs, multi-platinum Atlanta producer Southside revealed that he can no longer work with Gunna because of his deeper connection with Thugger.

In a clip from the interview caught by DJ Akademiks, N.O.R.E. asked the 808 Mafia CEO if he would make a beat for his "poochie gown" collaborator at this moment in time. Unfortunately, it won't be happening and maybe not ever going forward.

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Releases

Gunna & Young Thug Beef

"I ain't making no beats for him," he said bluntly. "Right is right, wrong is wrong. I'm a street n**** at the end of the day. Slime [Young Thug] been my friend — like I made "Danny Glover" for him," referencing one of Thugger's earliest hits. That song landed on a joint tape with Bloody Jay called Black Portland back in 2013.

Southside continues, "That's been friend when he ain't have teeth in his mouth — he was signed to Gucci Mane at first. So, that's been my friend for a long time. So, I can never go against what he say."

N.O.R.E. then tried to pry a bit more, asking the beat maker if he thinks Gunna "violated" street code, presumably. However, Southside didn't want to get in the middle of that. "I don't really wanna — cause I feel like that's they sh*t." However, he did admit that "skreet wise," he wouldn't have did what Gunna did.

The "pushin p" hitmaker took a plea deal in December 2022, which released him from jail and the sprawling federal case against the label and its boss. While he remained firm that he didn't cooperate with prosecutors, the internet and Thug, viewed him in a very different light.

The snitch allegations are still prevalent, but some folks have come around and support has been more frequent for the College Park native. However, even with this being the catalyst that terminated his relationship with Thug in many folks' eyes, it seems like the latter wasn't that close with him like we all thought.