Peewee Roscoe Clears Young Thug Of Snitching Allegations

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Young Thug performs during Lil Baby's WHAM World Tour at Intuit Dome on July 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Audio of Young Thug allegedly mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation has been going viral.

Peewee Roscoe has come to the defense of Young Thug after fans began recirculating audio of the rapper allegedly mentioning him during a two-hour police interrogation. Roscoe explained that users on social media are misinterpreting the clip and that Thug never snitched on him.

He began by describing Thug as "clean as Listerine," before adding: "That's what you're supposed to do. When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

From there, he recalled him and Thug going viral at the time of the original case as users on social media described them as "the type of friend you want." Despite the comments, many fans online still aren't buying it. "N***a we don’t need a paperwork party. We saw the video," one user replied to the video on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "So I didn't hear what I heard [laughing emojis]."

Read More: Young Thug Shuts Down Snitching Accusations After Peewee Roscoe Audio Goes Viral

Young Thug Interrogation Video

The audio began going viral on Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear exactly what Thug is referring to in the viral clip, but he name-drops Roscoe, who was previously accused of allegedly shooting up Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015. According to the ThuggerDaily, the audio originally surfaced almost two years ago.

As fans began accusing Young Thug of snitching online, he put out a brief response on X (formerly Twitter). "They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?" he wrote in the post. Regardless, of the clarification, fans in the replies had mixed reactions to Thug's explanation. "Not mad at video Mad at the fact you disowned your brother Gunna over doing what he had to do. System used him same way they used you," one fan replied.

Read More: Southside Says Young Thug Friendship Can't Bring Him To Work With Gunna

