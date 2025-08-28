Charleston White called out Young Thug in a scathing rant on social media, this week, after a video of the rapper allegedly speaking about Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation resurfaced online. Despite Roscoe already clarifying that he is not snitching on him in the clip, fans have been criticizing Thug for the move.

“I’m going to slaughter Young Thug,” White declared in his video response. “I prophesied this. I told y’all Young Thug was gone go tell it... First thing they tell you before you sit down is you do know you have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you. You have a right to an attorney. You have a right to have an attorney present. Right then and there, you don’t want to talk no more. Well, I thought we don’t talk to police.”

From there, White brought up Thug's ongoing feud with Gunna, who took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022. “A two-hour interrogation,” he continued. “And you mad at Yak Gotti? You mad at Gunna? Gunna don’t have no interrogation tape. And everybody mad at Gunna. This is what I tell y’all. Hip hop is fake. They pick and choose. Come on over with me, Young Thug. Turn in your jersey, Young Thug, and come on over here and sit down with the tattletail. You didn’t take the stand, but you told. This is why y’all ship sunk. The whole YSL-tell group was a loose lip full of boys. They weren’t just talking in the interrogation room. They was talking on record, too. Confessing on record.”

Young Thug Interrogation Clip

The audio, which appears to have originally surfaced almost two years ago, began going viral again on Wednesday afternoon. As fans accused Young Thug of snitching online, he put out a brief response on X (formerly Twitter). "They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?"

Eventually, Roscoe weighed in on the situation in a video post of his own. "He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole," he said.