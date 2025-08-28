Charleston White Goes Off On Young Thug Over Viral Peewee Roscoe Audio

BY Cole Blake 675 Views
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)
Charleston White says he previously theorized that Young Thug would speak with authorities after his arrest.

Charleston White called out Young Thug in a scathing rant on social media, this week, after a video of the rapper allegedly speaking about Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation resurfaced online. Despite Roscoe already clarifying that he is not snitching on him in the clip, fans have been criticizing Thug for the move.

“I’m going to slaughter Young Thug,” White declared in his video response. “I prophesied this. I told y’all Young Thug was gone go tell it... First thing they tell you before you sit down is you do know you have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you. You have a right to an attorney. You have a right to have an attorney present. Right then and there, you don’t want to talk no more. Well, I thought we don’t talk to police.”

From there, White brought up Thug's ongoing feud with Gunna, who took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022. “A two-hour interrogation,” he continued. “And you mad at Yak Gotti? You mad at Gunna? Gunna don’t have no interrogation tape. And everybody mad at Gunna. This is what I tell y’all. Hip hop is fake. They pick and choose. Come on over with me, Young Thug. Turn in your jersey, Young Thug, and come on over here and sit down with the tattletail. You didn’t take the stand, but you told. This is why y’all ship sunk. The whole YSL-tell group was a loose lip full of boys. They weren’t just talking in the interrogation room. They was talking on record, too. Confessing on record.”

Read More: Peewee Roscoe Clears Young Thug Of Snitching Allegations

Young Thug Interrogation Clip

The audio, which appears to have originally surfaced almost two years ago, began going viral again on Wednesday afternoon. As fans accused Young Thug of snitching online, he put out a brief response on X (formerly Twitter). "They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?"

Eventually, Roscoe weighed in on the situation in a video post of his own. "He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole," he said.

Read More: Young Thug Shuts Down Snitching Accusations After Peewee Roscoe Audio Goes Viral

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
