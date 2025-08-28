YSL Duke Appears To Diss Yak Gotti In Fiery Rant

"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Recording artist Yak Gotti attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
YSL has been surrounded by drama, this week, as Young Thug has also been facing backlash over a resurfaced police interrogation.

YSL Duke seemingly went off on Yak Gotti in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. In doing so, he labeled him "weird" and accused him of allegedly cooperating with the authorities.

"Just heard this n***a say I broke his heart," Duke began in one post. "[laughing emoji]. Ah n***a that was In there talking bout me like ah dog we understand you told the cops that was your gun but why tell them you gave it to me to get back at a rival (which was in my plea) those was your words smh you the weird one."

From there, he added in more posts: "Who was about to shoot dat choppa. Shid he was (which is me) I can’t shoot & drive [laughing emoji] p.s these are not my words I would never say dat... I ain’t see dat footage until 2023 yall sh*t broke my heart too." He concluded by claiming Yak tried to direct message him about the situation. "Yak u was just in my DM begging me to str8n it up," he wrote.

When DJ Akademiks shared the posts on Instagram, many fans in the comments section expressed their support for Gunna. "Gunna in the crib laughing hard ash run," one user wrote. Another added: "Ysl all turning on eachother … WUNNA out the deal and going crazy with the music … 2025 is WILD."

Read More: Peewee Roscoe Clears Young Thug Of Snitching Allegations

Young Thug & Peewee Roscoe Drama

YSL Duke's posts about Yak Gotti aren't the only reason YSL has been in the headlines this week. An audio clip of Young Thug speaking about Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation have resurfaced as well, leading to fans accusing the rapper of snitching.

Thug denied the accusation in a response on X (formerly Twitter). "They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?" he wrote in the post. Roscoe also chimed in to defend Thug, saying in a video: "He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

Read More: Young Thug Shuts Down Snitching Accusations After Peewee Roscoe Audio Goes Viral

