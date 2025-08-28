Young Thug Doubles Down On His Denial Of Snitching Allegations With Court Evidence

Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. © Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug fans caused commotion online when resurfaced audio of him allegedly speaking about Peewee Roscoe to police hit the timeline.

Young Thug already faced a big snitching narrative due to the YSL RICO trial, and it looks like his alleged closeness to that topic isn't out of the woods. That's because of resurfaced audio that hit the Internet this week, in which he allegedly spoke about Peewee Roscoe to the police during an interrogation.

Thugger already denied these accusations, taking to Twitter this week with a scathing clap-back. "They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?" he wrote.

Now, the Atlanta artist chose to double down on that denial and even offer some alleged evidence in his defense. Via his Twitter account, he posted a motion relating to snitching allegations and asked folks to stop lumping him in with other alleged snitches.

"Stop trying to make me one of those boys [crying-laughing emoji]," Thug wrote. "This motion got filed cause the detective lied and said I made a statement in back of a police car stupid [crying-laughing emoji] that never ever happened." The motion in question questions the veracity of a detective who claimed he spoke with the rapper in the back of a police car about a murder case. His legal team claimed that this is a false allegation.

Peewee Roscoe & Young Thug

What's more is that Peewee Roscoe himself defended Young Thug amid these snitching allegations. In a social media video, Peewee said folks misinterpreted the whole situation.

"That's what you're supposed to do," he said of his "clean as Listerine" colleague. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f**k is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

Considering Young Thug's beef with his former collaborator Gunna over snitching allegations, fans are very curious about how this whole scandal developed. But he continues to stand by his alleged lack of cooperation here, and we will see if any other updates change this course.

