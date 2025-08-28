Young Thug & Ralo Trade Scathing Shots Amid Snitching Scandal

Young Thug continues to deny the snitching allegations against him concerning Peewee Roscoe, but Ralo isn't buying any of it. The two former friends took to Twitter recently to send scathing shots at each other.

For those unaware, this all started when resurfaced audio of Thug allegedly speaking on Peewee during a police investigation hit the Internet again. He denied these accusations, whereas Peewee himself cleared Young Thug's name. However, he suggested that Gunna, Ralo, and YSL Duke were the real "rats" here, which the Atlanta rapper took issue with.

Ralo blasted Peewee Roscoe online, and then set his sights on the "With That" hitmaker. He claimed he lied to the feds, but that Thugger still told Lil Baby to cut him off for allegedly fake snitching allegations. In fact, Ralo even brought up Wunna and suggested they are unjustly suffering from fake snitching allegations in the same way Thug is right now.

Young Thug Snitch Allegations

In response, the UY SCUTI artist claimed on Twitter that there's a difference between the two situations. "Your friends said you didn't lie," he wrote. "You actually told on real people. You said that somebody actually did something that they was arrested for. I made an honest mistake saying that we sold Lil Wayne Weed to try to prove to the detectives that we wasn't beefing with him. See the difference? And let's not forget u told fani [Willis] u would take the stand on me and [YFN} lucci in our case to get out of jail [crying-laughing emoji]. I tried to free my mans. U tried to fry yours [crying-laughing emojis] @ralofamgoon."

Ralo Allegations

"Well let’s hear it out my friend mouth did I tell on him p***y," Ralo clapped back via his Twitter page concerning Young Thug's snitching allegations and those against himself. "I went FEDERAL you went Fulton County, I never met a Fani in my life. Show your proof like I’m showing mines AND FYI I WAS ONE OF THE ONLY N***AS SCREAMING #FreeLucci YOU SNAKE A** N***A IS THE REAL REASON ATLANTA IS BROKEN. You thought you was John Gotti, you ah street punk. Let’s not forget Big Boo took care of yo bum a** S/O to the ROC."