Wack 100 Chimes In On Young Thug Snitching Allegations With A Hot Take

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 257 Views
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks debated about the clip of Young Thug talking about Peewee Roscoe in a police interrogation.

Young Thug is the talk of the town in hip-hop these days, and it sadly has nothing to do with his upcoming album UY SCUTI. Instead, folks are debating a resurfaced audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe in a police interrogation, and Wack 100 is the latest to weigh in.

The music executive and media personality hopped on the phone to discuss this with DJ Akademiks, who livestreamed their call. In a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, Ak tries to give some explanations and excuses for Thugger regarding these snitching allegations. However, for Wack, "telling is telling," and he explained why he thinks this is an example of that.

However, he also made it clear that he rocks with the Atlanta artist. Still, the idea that he spoke to police about Peewee Roscoe – even if he was trying to "spin" the cops – constitutes as snitching for Wack 100. In addition, the manager explained how this Thug clip emerged a long time ago, but people are only criticizing him for it now because of all the shade he's sent Gunna's way for his own snitching allegations.

At the end of the day, Wack thinks Thug should've stayed silent about Wunna and not talked to law enforcement in the first place. Akademiks, on the other hand, played devil's advocate and said the streets' perception and support is more important than reality.

Young Thug Ralo Beef

What's more is that Young Thug got in more beef as a result of these snitching allegations. Ralo called him out for making Lil Baby cut ties with him for supposedly fake snitching allegations. In response, Thugger explained why he thinks there's a difference.

"Your friends said you didn't lie," he tweeted. "You actually told on real people. You said that somebody actually did something that they was arrested for. I made an honest mistake saying that we sold Lil Wayne Weed to try to prove to the detectives that we wasn't beefing with him. See the difference? And let's not forget u told fani [Willis] u would take the stand on me and [YFN] lucci in our case to get out of jail [crying-laughing emoji]. I tried to free my mans. U tried to fry yours [crying-laughing emojis] @ralofamgoon."

