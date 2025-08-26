Wack 100 And Suge Knight Claim Drake's 2Pac Chain Is "Fake"

Drake caused a stir on social media, earlier this week, by sharing a picture on Instagram with what appeared to be 2Pac’s 1996 Death Row Records chain. During a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, however, the former CEO of Death Row, Suge Knight, claimed the piece is a fake. Wack 100 took a similar stance while speaking with DJ Akademiks as well.

“I’m the only person that got Death Row chains and I’m the only one handing them out. I gave one to Snoop at first, and Snoop felt that the Death Row chain was gonna cause too much controversy,” Suge recalled. From there, he listed the small group that received Death Row chains. He revealed that 2Pac allegedly told him he liked his chain specifically. “My Death Row chain at the time was full of diamonds on the chain and diamonds on the bezel. ‘Pac came home and got that chain." He also claimed there was nothing written on the back.

Suge also addressed Drake specifically, admitting that he believes the Toronto truly admires 2Pac. "I don't go hard about it because it ain't Drake's fault. I believe Drake really admired 2Pac and liked 2Pac." He also remarked that whoever supplied Drake with the piece "played" him.

Drake's Death Row Chain

After Suge Knight's comments, Wack 100 spoke with DJ Akademiks about the situation and further alleged that the chain is fake. He pointed out several apparent inconsistencies between the two pieces of jewelry.

As for Drake's Instagram post, he shared a picture of the cover artwork for 2Pac's All Eyez On Me album, which features him wearing the original chain. "COPENHAGEN NIGHT ONE LESSSGO," he wrote in the caption. Drake has been performing on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor in recent months. The tour comes as he continues to gear up for the release of his next album, Iceman.