Wack 100 And Suge Knight Claim Drake's 2Pac Chain Is "Fake"

BY Cole Blake
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Drake shared a picture of the necklace while traveling for his "Some Special Shows 4 U" tour in Europe, this week.

Drake caused a stir on social media, earlier this week, by sharing a picture on Instagram with what appeared to be 2Pac’s 1996 Death Row Records chain. During a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, however, the former CEO of Death Row, Suge Knight, claimed the piece is a fake. Wack 100 took a similar stance while speaking with DJ Akademiks as well.

“I’m the only person that got Death Row chains and I’m the only one handing them out. I gave one to Snoop at first, and Snoop felt that the Death Row chain was gonna cause too much controversy,” Suge recalled. From there, he listed the small group that received Death Row chains. He revealed that 2Pac allegedly told him he liked his chain specifically. “My Death Row chain at the time was full of diamonds on the chain and diamonds on the bezel. ‘Pac came home and got that chain." He also claimed there was nothing written on the back.

Suge also addressed Drake specifically, admitting that he believes the Toronto truly admires 2Pac. "I don't go hard about it because it ain't Drake's fault. I believe Drake really admired 2Pac and liked 2Pac." He also remarked that whoever supplied Drake with the piece "played" him.

Read More: Drake Isn't Worried About Wack 100's Alleged Career-Ending Evidence Of Him Ordering A Hit

Drake's Death Row Chain

After Suge Knight's comments, Wack 100 spoke with DJ Akademiks about the situation and further alleged that the chain is fake. He pointed out several apparent inconsistencies between the two pieces of jewelry.

As for Drake's Instagram post, he shared a picture of the cover artwork for 2Pac's All Eyez On Me album, which features him wearing the original chain. "COPENHAGEN NIGHT ONE LESSSGO," he wrote in the caption. Drake has been performing on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor in recent months. The tour comes as he continues to gear up for the release of his next album, Iceman.

Read More: Wack 100 Advises Drake To Stay Away From Top5 After Reviewing Criminal Record

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
