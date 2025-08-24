Drake Appears To Have Purchased 2Pac's Iconic Death Row Chain In New Instagram Post

Drake has been on tour in Europe since July, when he kicked off the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour by headlining the Wireless Festival in London. His latest stop brought him to Copenhagen, where he will be performing on August 24 and 25.

Ahead of the performance, he made a post on Instagram, reading "COPENHAGEN NIGHT ONE LESSSGO." The post included a photo of 2Pac's All Eyez On Me album cover and a second featuring Drake wearing what looks to be the Death Row Records chain Pac wore on that album cover.

Of course, 2Pac was a recurring part of the beef Drake and Kendrick Lamar had with one another in 2024. Drake used an AI version of Pac's voice on "Taylor Made Freestyle," the second track he put out before Lamar dropped "Euphoria." Lamar referenced Pac's ring on the track. When he performed the song at the Pop Out, he changed a lyric to say he'd give Drake a bit more respect if he returned the ring to Pac's family.

Kendrick Lamar Drake Beef

It would be hard for any hip-hop fan to not read this post as a bit of shade in Kendrick Lamar's direction, especially after the 2024 they had. The post sparked a variety of reactions. Some commended Drake for the trolling, while others said it was an example of him "not learning his lesson" after the battle.

Away from the tour, Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG for "Not Like Us" is still ongoing. He recently scored a bit of a legal win, as a federal judge granted him access to Lamar's UMG contract.

However, the contents of the document will remain under seal, meaning that the public will not receive any insight into what went on. She argued that protecting UMG's interests and Lamar's right to privacy outweighs public access.