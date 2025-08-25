It's no secret that Drake owns some cool music memorabilia, and recently, he added yet another piece to his collection. According to RapTV, collector Alexander Bitar has sold him what they call the rarest Michael Jackson album in existence. It's signed by both MJ and Quincy Jones, and features a hand-drawn sketch by the late icon. Reportedly, it came from Jackson's assistant tour manager, Nelson Hayes.

Interestingly enough, Drake and MJ are currently tied for most No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 by a male solo artist. They have an impressive 13 No. 1s each each, but it's possible that Drake will surpass this number very soon. He's currently gearing up for the release of his ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

He's already given his supporters a taste of what's to come with the songs "Which One" featuring Central Cee and "What Did I Miss?" In the latter, he alludes to his battle with Kendrick Lamar, along with the friends he lost along the way.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

The feud has proved to have lasting consequences, including Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group. He alleges that the company defamed him and artificially boosted the success of Kendrick's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." Drizzy has made it clear that he doesn't plan on backing down, and just last week, Judge Jeannette A. Vargas granted him permission to view Kendrick's contract.

His team was previously granted permission to view the contract back in June. Now, however, the judge has deemed the heavily redacted version that was provided to them "unreadable and incomprehensible."

As for other memorabilia Drake has in his collection, he also appears to have recently purchased 2Pac's Death Row Records chain from the All Eyez On Me cover. He showed the piece off in an Instagram post over the weekend just ahead of his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU" Tour stop in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen.