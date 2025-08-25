Rob Markman Responds To Drake's Name Calling With "Lawsuit" Remark

French Montana's Immigrant Life Story FOR KHADIJA Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Rob Markman attends French Montana's Immigrant Life Story FOR KHADIJA Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival at The Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Montana Entertainment)
Rob Markman's love for hip-hop has transitioned from music to comic books with him writing for Marvel Comics.

Rob Markman, a prominent hip-hop journalist and host, responded with humor and caution after rapper Drake playfully mocked him on social media.

The exchange unfolded after a clip resurfaced of Tory Lanez completing a Lil Wayne verse, a moment meant to highlight Lanez’s lyrical knowledge. Markman had shared the video, but stumbled in finishing the bar himself, prompting Drake to post on Instagram, calling him “goof Markman” and adding, “free Tory.”

Markman replied with a measured, tongue-in-cheek comment: “@champgnepapi but if I start callin you names you gonna sue me [teary-eyed laughing face emoji].”

On the surface, the response is humorous, but it reflects a layered understanding of his role as a journalist navigating relationships with some of hip-hop’s most influential figures. The remark acknowledges Drake's current federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Markman’s reaction demonstrates savvy navigation of the digital era, blending levity with professionalism. By responding with wit and self-awareness, he preserves his reputation while engaging with a viral cultural moment. The exchange exemplifies how journalists can interact with artists in a space where social media amplifies every comment, requiring both humor and strategic restraint.

Drake/Rob Markman Beef

Many of Markman's peers would rally behind him and share their distaste with Drizzy's "goof" comment. "YOU might wanna leave Rob alone…" tweeted Apple Music host Low, better known as LowkeyUTHN.

Confused by Drizzy's comment, Bootleg Kev tweeted, "Drake shitting on @RobMarkman but embracing Adin Ross and Bobbie Althoff is the most on brand shit for him in 2025."

Resorting back to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle, HipHopDX's Jeremy Hecht labeled Markman as the "Most fair person to cover this battle." "Rob Markman has been one of the most fair people to cover the battle and has so much more integrity than most people in media," tweeted Hecht. "There are plenty of “goofs” that Drake has aligned himself with simply because they blindly follow everything he does. Rob is just not that."

The incident also underscores the broader tension between artists and media. Journalists serve as intermediaries, translating insider knowledge and complex lyrical references to the public. Drake’s playful critique highlights the scrutiny journalists face, even when reporting on popular culture moments.

