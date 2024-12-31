No Jumper's Poetik Flakko Gets Flamed For Suggesting That Adin Ross Is More Hip-Hop Than Rob Markman

Poetik is on an island right now.

If you love everything about hip-hop and its culture, you most likely follow Rob Markman. The dude has been deep inside the confines of the genre for years both as a journalist and rapper. He's mostly known for the former though, working with publications closely related to this side of the music industry. From The Source to VIBE, Complex and now Genius, he's simply been all over the place. Not to mention Rob has interviews with countless rap icons such as Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Drake. Despite all of these ties to hip-hop and for amount of time he's lent to it, No Jumper's Poetik Flakko apparently feels that he's not all he's made up to be.

That's at least in comparison to Kick streamer Adin Ross, who by many fans of hip-hop is viewed as a culture vulture. Sure, he's played a big role in connecting the music to streaming and expanding its reach. However, he just doesn't have the same cache as Rob Markman, respectfully. But that's not what Poetik Flakko thinks to an extent, as a tweet of his is currently making the rounds. To be exact, here's what he had to say, "Can someone explain to me how Rob Markman is more HipHop than Adin Ross?? This isn’t hate, it’s general curiosity. I don’t dislike that man I’m just wondering. Without context this sounds like two white boys comparing who hang out with more cool black folks."

Rob Markman Got Poetik Flakko Going

The YouTuber and producer at Adam22's company sent this out in response to Markman's recent issue with Adin Ross' comments about how rap is dead. The streamer posited the controversial thought to Drake during their "Drizzmas Giveaway" the day after Christmas. If you remember, Drizzy didn't really want to entertain that idea and mentioned how it was a "weird NBA season." Markman was a little bothered by Adin being the one to make that sort of claim since he isn't necessarily a true cog in the hip-hop culture system. He also wrote Adin's opinion off a bit as he is a big Drake fan and was supporting him during the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Poetik Flakko Is All Alone With This Take