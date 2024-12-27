Drake Has A Surprising Take On Whether Or Not Hip-Hop Is Dead

BYGabriel Bras Nevares480 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
May 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake watches game one of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
With a PND collab album on the way, these remarks are very interesting.

Drake and Adin Ross seemed to have a great time during the Drizzmas giveaway stream on Thursday night (December 26), but they almost got into some deep conversations. After talking about Drizzy's upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR for a second, the streamer remarked that "rap's dead," which led the 6ix God to make a curious remark. "Oh, let's not go there, let's not go there," he expressed. "You know what? Honestly, it'll never die. [...] What do you mean? [...] Just, it was a weird NBA season. New season starts in, like, five days, anyway."

Of course, Drake has plenty of reasons this year to have his problems with hip-hop, but it seems like not even a rap battle loss to Kendrick Lamar can fully fuel a cynical view. Sure, it has been a pretty wild and bizarre "season" for rap music, but the OVO mogul knows well that the core of the art form will always exist. This is also too vague to really make heads or tails of, especially without some further context. It's the question of whether or not the genre's "death" is about what new music is coming out or about what direction it's heading in, and maybe these two were talking from these different perspectives.

Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

Drake Speaks On The "Rap Is Dead" Narrative

Also, another reason as to why Drake fans found these comments curious is due to his legal battle with UMG and Spotify. In fact, he even made some other remarks about staying strong in the face of individuals and big corporations, so fans are reading between the lines a lot now. Regardless of where that actually goes in court, it's undeniable that it sparked a wider conversation about the commercial music industry and how it's affected hip-hop.

But Drake's 2024 wasn't the only thing that he made slight jabs about here and there, as he also teased Playboi Carti and Adin Ross for their disastrous stream attempt. He and Adin clearly just wanted to have a good time and give back to the die-hards, but they ended up giving us a microcosm of a lot of hip-hop discourse right now. Just goes to show that rap music is about much more than multiple isolated incidents or circumstances.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...