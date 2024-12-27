Drake Has A Surprising Take On Whether Or Not Hip-Hop Is Dead

Drake and Adin Ross seemed to have a great time during the Drizzmas giveaway stream on Thursday night (December 26), but they almost got into some deep conversations. After talking about Drizzy's upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR for a second, the streamer remarked that "rap's dead," which led the 6ix God to make a curious remark. "Oh, let's not go there, let's not go there," he expressed. "You know what? Honestly, it'll never die. [...] What do you mean? [...] Just, it was a weird NBA season. New season starts in, like, five days, anyway."
Of course, Drake has plenty of reasons this year to have his problems with hip-hop, but it seems like not even a rap battle loss to Kendrick Lamar can fully fuel a cynical view. Sure, it has been a pretty wild and bizarre "season" for rap music, but the OVO mogul knows well that the core of the art form will always exist. This is also too vague to really make heads or tails of, especially without some further context. It's the question of whether or not the genre's "death" is about what new music is coming out or about what direction it's heading in, and maybe these two were talking from these different perspectives.
Drake Speaks On The "Rap Is Dead" Narrative
Also, another reason as to why Drake fans found these comments curious is due to his legal battle with UMG and Spotify. In fact, he even made some other remarks about staying strong in the face of individuals and big corporations, so fans are reading between the lines a lot now. Regardless of where that actually goes in court, it's undeniable that it sparked a wider conversation about the commercial music industry and how it's affected hip-hop.
But Drake's 2024 wasn't the only thing that he made slight jabs about here and there, as he also teased Playboi Carti and Adin Ross for their disastrous stream attempt. He and Adin clearly just wanted to have a good time and give back to the die-hards, but they ended up giving us a microcosm of a lot of hip-hop discourse right now. Just goes to show that rap music is about much more than multiple isolated incidents or circumstances.