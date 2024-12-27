Drake Takes A Subtle Shot At Playboi Carti By Teasing His Strange Stream With Adin Ross

Carti was on some weird energy during his and Adin's collab earlier this year.

Drake and Adin Ross' "Drizzmas Giveaway" went over extremely well when you look at it. The two pals were able to gift some insane prizes to some lucky winners. For example, viewers had the chance to take home tickets to Drake's upcoming shows in Australia. Additionally, more tangible items were included such as money and expensive cars. Moreover, a lot of folks were tuning in throughout the evening. In fact, just within the first 60 minutes, 180,000 people were watching it on Kick. Being able to spread their wealth to others certainly made them smile and at the end of the event, the two took some time to appreciate their time with one another. However, it didn't come without poking some fun at someone else.

Drake began by saying, "What an unlikely duo." Adin then concurred, "Real s***... I'm so happy we're close man." Drizzy couldn't agree more, and he acknowledged how important it was that they had met prior to the stream. He said that because, "Or I would have like came on your stream and like just had a hockey mask on and like tried to pretend to not know you." This appears to be an indirect dig at Playboi Carti who ruffled Adin and many others' feathers for acting strange during their stream back in February.

Are Drake & Carti Beefing Now?

He only appeared for about five minutes or so, barely said anything, and walked out with $2 million in Adin's money. Drake never says Carti's name directly, but his host knew what he was referring to. "Yeah, true... that was f***ed up." Drizzy said that it wasn't weird though, but rather what he would have done as well. That seemed to upset Adin a little, so it's hard to tell what Drake was getting at with that comment.

Since that Carti collab, though, him and Adin's relationship still seems to be in this weird gray area. The Atlanta rapper did thank him for praising his "ALL RED" snippet but then turned around and laughed at his expense during the Hitta J3 back-and-forth. If you remember Adin had started it by addressing Hitta's claims that he wasn't welcome in California due to his friendship with Drake. He even threated to sue the GNX guest, but Hitta clapped back with a response on social media. "No wonder Carti didn't take your podcast serious. You n****s be kids with some fame & let it get to yall head Adin."