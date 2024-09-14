Playboi Carti Responds To Adin Ross' Reaction To His New Song "ALL RED"

Carti and Ross have a complicated history.

Playboi Carti and Adin Ross have a pretty complicated relationship these days. This is because of their disastrous livestream from back in February that allegedly cost the streamer $2 million for just about ten minutes of very limited conversation with the Atlanta creative. Since then, Ross hasn't been very pro-Carti. That being said, feelings change over time, and the new hype behind his I AM MUSIC album rollout could change this dynamic somewhat. Moreover, the Kick giant's reaction to the new track "ALL RED" shows that he can separate his personal experiences with the artist from his enjoyment of the music itself.

"Nah, this s**t hard, though," Adin Ross said at one point of his recent livestream, and Playboi Carti even responded to this via his Instagram account. "@adinross YOU AINT GOT TO LIKE ME BUT I RESPECT YOU KEEPING IT REAL ABOUT MY MUSIC SOME S**T JUST UNDENIABLE," he captioned a post of a screenshot of Ross' stream. Carti's new track wasn't as well received by everyone, though, but the social media personality's short words on the subject actually sum up the general consensus quite well.

Playboi Carti Respects Adin Ross' "ALL RED" Reaction

However, "ALL RED" also resulted in some legitimate confusion, albeit mostly critical comparisons. Fans couldn't tell whether or not this was a new Playboi Carti song or a new Future track, pointing out the vocal and flow similarities between both rappers. Carti's usually someone who pulls from his own unique arsenal of voices, but this deep-voiced experimentation might be his riskiest vocal move yet. Either way, there are plenty of other fans who love this style and how it's evolved from early displays like "FE!N." Actually, it's wild to think how little time it took for this to become a trademark sound in the King Vamp catalog.

Nevertheless, if you still feel like he sounds like Future, we understand. Regardless, Adin Ross' reaction to "ALL RED" shows that things don't always have to stay personal, resulting in mutual respect. Elsewhere, Playboi Carti also hyped up more collaborations with Kanye West on I AM MUSIC (or just MUSIC? We'll find out...). There's a lot to express excitement over these days, so let's just be patient for what's to come.