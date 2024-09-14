Playboi Carti Clarifies Controversial Album Cover

Carti certainly seems dedicated to Lil Wayne, but not that much.

There are far too many questions about Playboi Carti's upcoming album I AM MUSIC right now, which we're sure will all be answered by at least 2076. Jokes aside, even though we don't know much about the release date, this official rollout has fans feeling quite hopeful. But it doesn't help that Carti's social media posts on his Instagram page have sometimes given fans the wrong idea. For example, he posted what seemed to be the cover art for the new project on IG, captioning it with all the usual promo stuff. As you will notice immediately in the post below, this artwork is an homage to Lil Wayne's Dedication mixtape series.

However, Playboi Carti clarified via his Instagram Story this weekend that this cover art is not the official artwork for I AM MUSIC. Most fans exhaled a sigh of relief at this, as they preferred an original concept or just something that was more aesthetically pleasing. Either way, they're happy to bump the new single "ALL RED" and eagerly await what's to come. Still, this Lil Wayne connection arrived at an interesting time...

Playboi Carti's Dedication Homage Isn't The Official I AM MUSIC Cover

If you're reading this from under a rock, Lil Wayne was at the center of controversy when Kendrick Lamar announced his Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans next year. Many feel like Weezy deserved it instead since he's actually from the city, but he admitted that he set himself up for disappointment with the illusion of the opportunity. As such, fans feel pretty split about it, especially with K.Dot's Drake battle in the background and the complex history between the Roc and Cash Money. Maybe Playboi Carti subtly offered his take on this whole thing, or this is just a perfectly timed coincidence.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti recently responded to Adin Ross' positive reaction to his new song "ALL RED." "@adinross YOU AINT GOT TO LIKE ME BUT I RESPECT YOU KEEPING IT REAL ABOUT MY MUSIC SOME S**T JUST UNDENIABLE," he wrote as the caption to a screenshot of Ross' recent livestream. Let's see if the official album cover for I AM MUSIC – whenever it drops – is also undeniable.