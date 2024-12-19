Playboi Carti Fuels Album Rumors By Reuniting With Metro Boomin

The duo work well together.

Playboi Carti is the most unpredictable man in hip hop. Which is saying a lot, since Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar exist. Carti is a cut above the other two when it comes to saying one thing in relation to an album and then doing the complete opposite. He has been teasing the release of I AM MUSIC for a few years now, and it doesn't feel as though we're any closer to it becoming a reality. Or maybe it will drop over the holidays, like Whole Lotta Red. Playboi Carti delights in confusing his fans, and he did so once again on December 18.

Playboi Carti decided to post new photos of him alongside Metro Boomin on Instagram. The two posed in front of a jeep, while Carti used a hat to cover up his face. There wasn't any mention of a collab, but Carti did write "Me N Tro 2 Tough Fr." We all know Playboi Carti is working on a new album, so the decision to link up with Metro Boomin feels very intentional. The rapper knows that it will drum up attention for I AM MUSIC. Playboi Carti and Metro Boomin have proven to be a formidable duo in the past. They worked on "Minute" with NAV and "Type Sh*t" with Future and Travis Scott. Carti was also featured on "Popular," a song that was scrapped from Metro's Heroes vs Villains album.

Playboi Carti Posed For Photos With Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin is the latest superstar to be teased as an I AM MUSIC collaborator. Playboi Carti took to Instagram last week to hint at upcoming collaborations with the likes of Lil Baby and Mustard. He posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Lil Baby's manager, implying that the rappers plan to connect in the near future. Playboi Carti also posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM from Mustard. The man who made "Not Like Us" suggested that he and Carti link up to make some magic in the studio.