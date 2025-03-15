Metro Boomin Grills xQc For Giving Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" An Extremely Negative Rating

Metro Boomin and Canadian live streamer xQc recently traded blows on X (formerly Twitter) over Playboi Carti's brand-new album, MUSIC. There could be some precursing beef between these two already given their different relationships with Drake. Of course, the Boomanati Worldwide boss could also just be taking exception to him trashing his work on Carti's third studio album. He had some production and writing credits, with the former coming on "RADAR" and the latter on "EVIL J0RDAN." Either way, it's clear that Metro has little to no respect for xQc. This whole digital confrontation started after a X user dismissed the content creator's credentials as a rap reviewer. "I could give a sh*t who xQc is or his review on "rap" music. STFU."
Metro Boomin couldn't agree more with that take replying, "lol he's a f*cking loser." Eventually, he caught wind of the disrespect and cleverly used a now iconic quote from his boy Drake on "Push Ups." "Metro shut yo h*e us up and make some drums, n****." The mini back-and-forth has gained some traction on the platform as well as xQc's recorded rating of MUSIC. After first listen (and maybe his last), he gave Playboi Carti's tape a "2.3/10." How he came to this conclusion was through a fan giving it a 5.3, which he thought was "being generous."
Playboi Carti MUSIC Reactions
However, when it comes to xQc's personal rating scale for trap music in particular, it automatically starts at a "3." But in taking that away from the other fan's 5.3/10 grade, he genuinely believes Carti deserves a 2.3. He did realize that die-hards will come for his throat, but he seems just fine giving it that low of a score. However, he's far from the only one who isn't really feeling MUSIC.
Some believe that the hype was either too great or not justified based on the final product. The main gripes so far have been the gargantuan 30-song tracklist. Additionally, the mixing has been a glaring issue for others, although that seems to have been reportedly taken care of on Spotify. Some have even come to the conclusion that the features -- which include Travis Scott, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, etc. -- outperformed Playboi Carti. It's going to be discussed for weeks to come, though especially given how long it's been since his last album.
