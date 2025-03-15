Metro Boomin Grills xQc For Giving Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" An Extremely Negative Rating

The live streamer is not the first to have a poor experience with Playboi Carti's "MUSIC," and it seems it will continue to divide listeners.

However, when it comes to xQc's personal rating scale for trap music in particular, it automatically starts at a "3." But in taking that away from the other fan's 5.3/10 grade, he genuinely believes Carti deserves a 2.3. He did realize that die-hards will come for his throat, but he seems just fine giving it that low of a score. However, he's far from the only one who isn't really feeling MUSIC.

Metro Boomin couldn't agree more with that take replying, "lol he's a f*cking loser." Eventually, he caught wind of the disrespect and cleverly used a now iconic quote from his boy Drake on "Push Ups." "Metro shut yo h*e us up and make some drums, n****." The mini back-and-forth has gained some traction on the platform as well as xQc's recorded rating of MUSIC. After first listen (and maybe his last), he gave Playboi Carti's tape a "2.3/10." How he came to this conclusion was through a fan giving it a 5.3, which he thought was "being generous."

Metro Boomin and Canadian live streamer xQc recently traded blows on X (formerly Twitter) over Playboi Carti's brand-new album, MUSIC. There could be some precursing beef between these two already given their different relationships with Drake . Of course, the Boomanati Worldwide boss could also just be taking exception to him trashing his work on Carti's third studio album. He had some production and writing credits, with the former coming on "RADAR" and the latter on "EVIL J0RDAN." Either way, it's clear that Metro has little to no respect for xQc. This whole digital confrontation started after a X user dismissed the content creator's credentials as a rap reviewer. "I could give a sh*t who xQc is or his review on "rap" music. STFU."

