Top 10 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2024

Overall, 2024 was phenomenal for a whole lot of reasons, and chief among them was the sheer amount of quality R&B albums we got. Although most fans were paying attention to all of the wild stories going on in rap, others were chilling out while listening to artists like Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, and Tems. The genre's biggest superstars decided to drop projects, and we are certainly grateful for that. From sensational debuts to continuations of iconic album series, R&B fans were truly blessed.

Having said that, we have now reached the end of the year and it is officially time to count down the hottest R&B albums of 2024. We're sure there is going to be quite a bit of debate about these. However, if one thing is certain, it is that there is something here for everyone. So without further ado, behold our latest list.

10. NxWorries - Why Lawd?

9. Tyla - Tyla

8. Fana Hues - Moth

7. PartyNextDoor - PartyNextDoor4

6. Tems - Born In The Wild

5. Leon Thomas - Mutt

4. Tinashe - Quantum Baby

3. Kehlani - Crash

2. SiR - Heavy

1. Lucky Daye - Algorithm

