Playboi Carti Fans Finally React To Long-Awaited New Album "MUSIC" With Praise & Peeves

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Fans React New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 25: Playboi Carti performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti even connected with some famous fans to celebrate the launch of "MUSIC," namely Kai Cenat, ImDontai, and Young Dabo.

Even if Playboi Carti didn't enlist an A-list team of rappers and producers for his new album MUSIC, fans would probably have still gone wild if it was just him and F1LTHY for four hours. But we don't live in that reality, and instead, fans are reacting in all sorts of directions to this new project and its many, many aspects. We have 30 tracks, over a dozen individual guest slots, and plenty of highlights and lowlights to name. We'll let the fans handle that further down below, though. As you will see, there are a lot of satisfied die-hards and frustrated listeners alike.

At the end of the day, this is pretty much the marker of a successful rollout these days. After all, if you're not angering a group of people with an artistic move, you might not be trying hard enough to resonate with another audience. Nevertheless, one of the other big aspects that people are talking about concerning this record are Playboi Carti's features on his new album MUSIC, which are pretty impressive. Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Jhené Aiko, Future, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and more contribute to vocal performances and production.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Disses A$AP Relli With A Direct Shot On Playboi Carti's "GOOD CREDIT"

Playboi Carti & Kendrick Lamar

Elsewhere, King Vamp also connected with fans to celebrate MUSIC, namely some his most famous ones. He hopped on a call with Kai Cenat, who was also on Discord with fellow streamers and content creators Young Dabo and ImDontai. During their conversation, Playboi Carti addressed his Adin Ross stream fiasco. "Yeah, I got to [go on another stream]," he responded to Kai's question about another potential stream with a creator. "Cause, like, that Adin Ross s**t, you know what I mean? I ain't like that Adin Ross s**t, bro. It wasn't even supposed to be like that, no cap. [...] I wish that s**t wasn't like that. [...] Honestly, he's just not my type of n***a."

Fan Reactions

Even Kanye West has something to say about Playboi Carti's new album, as he expressed disappointment in Kendrick Lamar's MUSIC appearances. How will this record age for fans as we spend more time with it? We'll see how the discourse grows...

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Addresses Drake Lawsuit On Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Playboi Carti Adin Ross New Album MUSIC Kai Cenat Hip Hop News Viral Playboi Carti Admits He Didn't Mess With Adin Ross While Talking New Album "MUSIC" With Kai Cenat 1.9K
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Playboi Carti Reveals "I AM MUSIC" Features After Briefly Delaying Album 6.2K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Playboi Carti Unveils The Star-Studded Tracklist For "I AM MUSIC" 37.3K
Kendrick Lamar Featured Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Featured On Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" And He's Taking Shots Again 9.8K