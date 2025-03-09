playboi carti i am music
- Music Playboi Carti even connected with some famous fans to celebrate the launch of "MUSIC," namely Kai Cenat, ImDontai, and Young Dabo.
Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.5K Views
- Music Last night, Playboi Carti finally confirmed the release date of his eagerly anticipated new album, "I AM MUSIC."
Caroline Fisher 1.8K Views
- Music This would mark Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti's first collaboration, and joins other rumored "I AM MUSIC" guests like Lil Uzi Vert.
Gabriel Bras Nevares 13.7K Views
- Music Playboi Carti will finally release his long-awaited "I AM MUSIC" album this Friday (March 14) ahead of his Rolling Loud California set.
Gabriel Bras Nevares 8.3K Views
- Music Playboi Carti has been teasing fans for years, but it does seem like the rapper is actually gearing up for the release of his album.
Elias Andrews 1125 Views
- Music Over the weekend, Playboi Carti confirmed on his Instagram Story that his new album "I AM MUSIC" is complete.
Caroline Fisher 2.1K Views
- Music This is now the second time that pre-orders for "I AM MUSIC" have been posted to Playboi Carti's website. But does this mean it's coming?
Zachary Horvath 2.3K Views
- Music Some of Playboi Carti's fans aren't convinced that his new album, "I AM MUSIC," will ever see the light of day.
Caroline Fisher 3.4K Views