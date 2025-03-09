Playboi Carti Confirms New Album “I AM MUSIC” Is Finished

BY Caroline Fisher 2.5K Views
Playboi Carti Album Finished Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Some of Playboi Carti's fans aren't convinced that his new album, "I AM MUSIC," will ever see the light of day.

Fans have been waiting for Playboi Carti's new album for years, and now, it looks like it might finally be on the way. Today, the artist took to his Instagram Story to confirm that I AM MUSIC is complete. "ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT," he wrote. His message arrived after he posted a screenshot of a text he received from the producer and songwriter letting him know he planned to sample Jay-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls" for him.

While this latest update has some fans feeling more hopeful than ever, others aren't buying it. "Still never dropping," one X user claims. "I’m calling cap," another says. They've been let down plenty of times in the past, so their skepticism doesn't come as a huge surprise. After all, according to DJ Akademiks, even his own label is allegedly confused about what exactly is going on.

When Is Playboi Carti Dropping?

During a stream last week, the internet personality claimed to have reached out to Carti's Opium label in an attempt to get some clarification. Apparently, they were just as confused as he was, and didn't give him any of the answers he was seeking. "I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh," he explained. "They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing man." While this has certainly left many of the performer's supporters frustrated, Ak had to give it to him for managing to generate so much hype.

"I think Carti, without dropping much music," he began. "Has increased his stock by only focusing on anticipation." He went on, theorizing that even if Carti dropped a bad album, fans would eat it up. "[Carti] has such a dominate hold over culture," he said. "Even if he dropped like a trash album, I think people would like it." It seems like we're closer than ever to finding out, as if I AM MUSIC doesn't drop by March 12, Opium must provide refunds to all the fans who pre-ordered it.

