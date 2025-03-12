Playboi Carti & Spotify’s New “I AM MUSIC” Teaser Has Fans Convinced It’s Imminent

Playboi Carti fans have been waiting for his new album I AM MUSIC for years, and now, they're more convinced than ever that it's actually coming soon. Today, Spotify's official social media accounts shared a cryptic teaser for the project. "HAVE FAITH," it's captioned. While it didn't provide supporters with any details of the supposed release, it has certainly managed to get their hopes up.

The teaser arrives just a few days after the performer confirmed that the album was finished on his Instagram Story. "MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT," he wrote. He had just shared a screenshot of a message from the producer and songwriter, who was letting him know he'd sampled Jay-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls" for him. At the time, fans still weren't entirely convinced that the album would ever see the light of day.

When Is Playboi Carti Dropping?

This latest hint also comes amid rampant rumors that the album will drop sometime this week. While this remains unconfirmed, Opium reportedly must provide refunds to whoever pre-ordered it if it doesn't. This week, it was reported that some boxsets had already been shipped, based on screenshots shared by fans. Of course, all of this has resulted in big reactions from X users, who are currently sounding off about what might be to come. "WE ARE SO BACK OH MY GOD," one of them writes. "BRO PLEASE," someone else says.