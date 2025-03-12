Playboi Carti & Spotify’s New “I AM MUSIC” Teaser Has Fans Convinced It’s Imminent

BY Caroline Fisher 345 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Spotify Teaser Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Over the weekend, Playboi Carti confirmed on his Instagram Story that his new album "I AM MUSIC" is complete.

Playboi Carti fans have been waiting for his new album I AM MUSIC for years, and now, they're more convinced than ever that it's actually coming soon. Today, Spotify's official social media accounts shared a cryptic teaser for the project. "HAVE FAITH," it's captioned. While it didn't provide supporters with any details of the supposed release, it has certainly managed to get their hopes up.

The teaser arrives just a few days after the performer confirmed that the album was finished on his Instagram Story. "MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT," he wrote. He had just shared a screenshot of a message from the producer and songwriter, who was letting him know he'd sampled Jay-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls" for him. At the time, fans still weren't entirely convinced that the album would ever see the light of day.

Read More: "I AM MUSIC" Box Sets Are Shipping, Leading Playboi Carti Fans To Believe Its Actually Dropping

When Is Playboi Carti Dropping?

This latest hint also comes amid rampant rumors that the album will drop sometime this week. While this remains unconfirmed, Opium reportedly must provide refunds to whoever pre-ordered it if it doesn't. This week, it was reported that some boxsets had already been shipped, based on screenshots shared by fans. Of course, all of this has resulted in big reactions from X users, who are currently sounding off about what might be to come. "WE ARE SO BACK OH MY GOD," one of them writes. "BRO PLEASE," someone else says.

Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks even weighed in on all of the confusion surrounding the album release, claiming that even Opium doesn't know what's going on. "I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh," the internet personality claimed. "They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing man." He went on to praise Carti for managing to create so much hype around the project. "I think Carti, without dropping much music," he said. "Has increased his stock by only focusing on anticipation."

Read More: Playboi Carti Confirms New Album “I AM MUSIC” Is Finished

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Playboi Carti Album Finished Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Confirms New Album “I AM MUSIC” Is Finished 2.8K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music DJ Akademiks Claims Playboi Carti's Label Is "Confused" By Album Rollout 2.1K
Playboi Carti Expectations New Album I AM MUSIC Fans Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Sets Bold Expectations For New Album "I AM MUSIC" And Fans Are Almost Convinced 810
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Charlotte, NC Music Playboi Carti & Spotify's Two New "I AM MUSIC" Billboards Suggest That He Could Drop Soon 1.6K