"I AM MUSIC" Box Sets Are Shipping, Leading Playboi Carti Fans To Believe Its Actually Dropping

We don't even need to say that Playboi Carti fans are ready for I AM MUSIC. They have been waiting for what feels like a millennium. But even though a lot are highly skeptical that's actually coming, this latest update could be the final piece of confirmation the doubters are looking for. Per a fan account of the Georgia rapper, Carti Charts, fans have been sending in promising screenshots. One in particular shows the Hat Boxset that is now sold out on the MC's website has been shipped. It looks pretty legit, with the Gmail image showing that it's an order from Universal Music Group.
Additionally, there's an order and tracking number that's been crossed out for privacy reasons. It even gives the customer the option to view the order and track their package. Then, there's a second one that is a fan's order of the All Red Hoodie Boxset that has also says it's been shipped. If you are wondering, that item is still available for pre-order. Overall, this expectedly has some Playboi Carti fans bought in that I AM MUSIC is dropping as well as some who aren't.
Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Release Date
"FANS ON REDDIT ARE REPORTING THAT THEIR ORDERS ARE SHIPPING/GETTING READY TO ASWELL," another Carti fan account reports on X. "FASHOOO SEEYAAA," another adds. Conversely, some are half-joking, calling this "ai." But with these orders supposedly heading toward the consumers, this then obviously begs the question, "When is it dropping?" Well, according to popular hip-hop aggregator Kurrco, it's dropping this Friday, March 14.
While streaming platforms don't have it listed for pre-save, nor do any websites have this confirmed, there's a possibility this could be true. Carti did also seemingly confirm that it was finished on his IG Story. "MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TTT." Of course, though, we will just have to wait and see. But with the fans sharing this information and Kurrco being respected amongst the community, we are hopeful that everyone's dream will come true.