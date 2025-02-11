Kendrick Lamar, His Banned Dancer, & The Wildest Lifetime Bans In Sports

We're all still reeling for one of the most talkedabout, monumental Super Bowl halftime performances courtesy of Kendrick Lamar. With his team of dancers donning red, white, and blue behind him, K.Dot brought West Coast vibes to the New Orleans stage, and boy, did the internet have much to say about the symbolism. While most fans were curious if he would actually perform "Not Like Us," which he obviously did unapologetically, another moment captivated the crowd. At one point, a person was seen breaking from Lamar's sequence as they pulled out a blended Sudanese-Palestinian flag with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" in an act of protest against the catastrophies occurring in both countries.

It was something that cameras quickly avoided, although there was a brief moment when the protester was seen in the background. Audiences members were able to snag videos of the disruption, and it became widely circulated across social media platforms. Just 24 hours later, it was reported by Variety that the unnamed individual has learned their fate from the NFL. The decision didn't come as a surprise, but many are debating if this was staged by Lamar's team or if this person went rogue.

“No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” said Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s Vice President of Communications. It was also communicated that the person wouldn't endure charges related to the disturbance. “The individual will (be) banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.” Lamar, himself, hasn't spoken about the incident, and neither have spokespeople for Apple Music or Roc Nation.

The NFL, as well as other sports organizations, have long implemented bans like these for people who run onto the field, have violent or tense moments in the stands, or physically attack players. In light of this protest during Kendrick's halftime show, we're looking back at a few stories of people being axed from games and stadiums for life.

Yankees Fans Grab Onto MLB Player Mookie Betts

During Game 4 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium, an incident of fan interference led to two New York Yankees supporters facing lifetime bans from Major League Baseball (MLB) events. The controversy unfolded when Mookie Betts, outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, attempted to catch a foul ball hit by Yankees' Gleyber Torres. As Betts reached for the play, two fans—Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen—leaned over the fence, interfering with the catch. One grabbed Betts’ glove, while the other clutched his wrist, preventing him from securing the out.

The interference resulted in Torres being ruled out, and the two fans were immediately ejected from the stadium. Their tickets for Game 5 were revoked, and soon after, MLB banned them indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and events. In an official letter, the league cited their actions as a serious safety risk to the player and a violation of acceptable fan behavior. MLB made it clear that any attempt to return to an MLB event would result in removal and possible trespassing charges.

Following the incident, Capobianco and his family were hit with major backlash, including hate messages, prank calls, and even disturbing packages sent to their home and workplace. The level of harassment escalated to the point where he publicly expressed regret over his actions, acknowledging the impact on his family.

Black Lives Matter Makes A Scene At Baseball Game

In September 2017, St. Louis became the center of national attention following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley, who had been charged with the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. The verdict sparked citywide protests against systemic racism and police brutality, as activists took to the streets to demand justice.

The movement soon found its way into Busch Stadium during a St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on September 29, 2017. A group of demonstrators made their presence known by unfurling a massive banner featuring the Cardinals' mascot holding a Black Lives Matter sign. The banner also included the phrase "Stop Killing Us" and the hashtag "#ExpectUs", a reference to the ongoing protests across the city.

As the protesters chanted "No justice, no baseball," security quickly intervened, removing them from the stadium. The demonstration, however, didn’t end there. Protests continued outside Busch Stadium, where tensions escalated, leading to multiple arrests. It's rumored that several of the protesters were banned from the stadium by authorities.

Chiefs Fan Banned For Brawl

A well-known Kansas City Chiefs superfan was banned from Arrowhead Stadium in 2021 following an act of physical violence. Often, fans get riled up while cheering on their favorites, and that's what happened between Ty "X-Factor" Rowton and a fan known as RedXTreme, real name Tim Oerman. According to Fox 4 Kansas City, Rowton "was seen getting knocked out" during a fight that took place at the stadium.

Later, Rowton would take to X to share about an end to an era. “#Xfactor has been permanently banned from #arrowhead #staduim A 32-year run has come to end,” the tweet reads. “I leave being inducted into Pro Football Hall of fame. The man who brought a divided fan base together with 2 Guinness World Records for loudest stadium in the world."

He added, “God bless and God speed. I will miss thousands of fans from all over the world wanting to meet me and get pictures and autographs. I’ll miss Taking over 600 kids with cancer, disabilities etc and their families to games for free.”

Russell Westbrook Gets Doused With Popcorn

In 2021, Russell Westbrook had to have security step in after several fans dumped popcorn on his head. The then-Washington Wizards star received an injury to the game and was limping his way to the locker room when the fans took the opportunity to disrespect him. The NBA Association would denounce the crew, stating that "no true fan" would act in such a way.

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the league said in a statement last week. “An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.” I was added, “Respect our Players. Respect our Game."

Westbrook also spoke out about the incident. “I’m all for the fans enjoying the game and having fun. It’s part of sports. I get it. But there’s certain things that cross the line,” he said after the game. Then, representatives for the opposing team, the Philadelphia 76ers, issued their own expressions of regret. Those fans were also indefinitely banned from future games.

“We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena,” the team’s statement read. Further, Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, also said, “We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena."

Animal Rights Protester Lights Up A Flare On The NFL Field

Protesters running onto fields is something sports security have to keep an eye out for, and an animal rights activist broke through barriers in 2022. It was then that the crowd was enjoying a Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams when things turned wild. A person lit up a pink flare and stormed the field, interruping the show before being chased by security officers.

However, when security couldn't seem to get a hold of them, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley shut it down by tackling them. The protester, later identified as Alex Taylor from the group Direct Action Everywhere, would call the tackle "execessive" through his organization. It was also alleged that following Taylor's removal from the field, he continued to be "beat up." Yet, Taylor and his cohorts stood by their decision. And so did Wagner.

"I saw someone running on the field and he wasn't supposed to be on the field. So, security was having a problem, so I helped them out," he said.

Verbal Attack Turns Into Lifetime Ban For An Eagles Fan

This Philadelphia Eagles fan may be celebrating his team's recent win, but he won't be allowed back at a home game. Earlier this year, business analyst Ryan Caldwell went viral after a video of him betrating a woman, a Green Bay Packers fan, in the stands. The incident took place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Phildaelphia, and the video showed Caldwell going over and above to harass his victim, Ally Keller. Later, it was shared that Caldwell would no longer be permitted to attend Eagles home games—but that wasn't his only punishment.

The internet is unmatched, and soon, Caldwell's place of employment, BCT Partners, was contacted. The company's founder made it clear he did not approve of Caldwell's behavior. So, he fired him. "The language was vile, it was disgusting, it was unacceptable and horrific," Randal Pinkett told NBC News. "It was diametrically opposed to the values that we espouse at BCT. We're a company that's founded on inclusion, on respect, on dignity and the behavior was just in complete contrary to everything that we stand for at this organization."

"It's not just that we have parted ways with Mr. Caldwell, but we were very clear in our statement that we extended grace and support to him, that he could be better," Pinkett said. "What troubles me is his behavior, but what also troubles me is the cancel culture that we live in, that doesn't afford people grace that we don't have the opportunity to be better people and learn from our mistakes."